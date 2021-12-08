Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right on Brands, Discusses New Products, 2021 Milestones and 2022 Goals in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based smokables, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV, THC and Delta-9 (below the federal limit), to discuss the Company’s cutting-edge products in the health and wellness space, the drivers behind the Company’s success to date and the goals for 2022.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right on Brands talked about, the drivers behind the record second-quarter results, the tremendous “buzz” that is building around the December 2021 opening of the new Endo Brands store in Laredo, TX, and the increased sales at the other ENDO Brands chain locations in Austin, TX, and Dallas, TX.

Other highlights discussed in the interview include the exciting products that the Company has introduced in 2021 and new products that are being worked on right now by Mike Brown VP of Product Development and Procurement. “We will have new products in 2022. Mike never stops working on new products. We will also have new general health products that do not include hemp and CBD thereby increasing our SKUs and reach.”

In the interview, Grisaffi stated, “This is the challenge that I give to everybody: Find another small company this size that you can go on the internet, look at more than seventy different products, place your order and have it in 2-3 days. We believe that Texas will be one of the next states to move towards the full legalization of cannabis. That’s why we are so focused on expansion in Texas with its more than 30 million residents. Endo is a recognizable brand name that is grabbing more and more market share.”

While discussing the 2022 operational goals Grisaffi commented, “We will be focused on expansion and increased sales as a byproduct of that expansion. The expansion will come in the form of new store openings and licensing the ENDO Brands™ name and products in licensed store locations located in cities like Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio. Expand, add new stores and new products in 2022 and continue on the growth trajectory we have established in 2021.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-right-on-brands-rton/.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ All share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry-leading Food and Beverage and wellness Products.

About Right on Brands:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.EndoBrands.com

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:

ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza

6501 Dalrock Road

Suite 100

Rowlett, Texas 75089

214-299-9528

AUSTIN LOCATION:

12412 Limerick at the corner of

Limerick and Parmer Lane

Austin, Texas

512-621-0649

E-email Inquiries: info@endobrands.com

Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 736-7252

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

