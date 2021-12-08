DatavaultⓇ Contracts With Agri-Fintech Company Tingo to Deliver Data Revenue to Its 10 Million International Members

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Data Vault Holdings, Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announces that 10 million users will be added to the DatavaultⓇ platform via its partnership with Tingo, Inc. (OTC: IWBB) , a leading Agri-Fintech business in Africa that has delivered significant impact with its unique rural communities-based business model. Tingo is on a mission to become Africa's leading Agri-Fintech business, delivering significant social impact to many rural communities and providing a unique platform to enable financial inclusion, social upliftment, wealth creation and a sophisticated marketplace to promote its produce to markets. The groundbreaking deal will provide 10 million users throughout Nigeria economic autonomy via data monetization with the cryptocurrency exchange CoinField. This deal serves as a keystone partnership helping to build a data-backed cryptocurrency that will unleash the true economic power within Tingo’s user base.

Commenting on the partnership, Dozy Mmobuosi, Founder and CEO of Tingo said, “I founded Tingo 20 years ago with the mission to bring technology to underserved communities in Nigeria. My team and I are constantly looking to develop and deploy technology that will improve the lives and increase the income of people in rural communities in Nigeria and soon across Africa. The partnership with DatavaultⓇ is an important evolution in this journey and we are proud to lead the way with pioneering solutions that democratizes access to key agricultural data points and allows our customers monetize their data, increasing their household income. Innovations and partnerships like this pave the way for us to meet several of the UN Sustainable Development Goals which we have adopted as our guiding principles.”

Tingo empowers its 10 million subscribers with two core platforms; Nwassa, a digital Agri-Marketplace where customers can top up airtime, make utilities payments, pay bills and access to insurance and lending services and TingoPay, a comprehensive mobile wallet to support financial inclusion. This partnership with DatavaultⓇ will now provide access to a patented solution for data monetization.

“We are excited for the multiple accomplishments this collaboration represents for DatavaultⓇ. This collaboration will democratize data for farmers and other agricultural professionals in a revolutionary way. Through our patented SaaS data solution, monetization is accessible to all--everyday working individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, corporations, a new narrative that differs from the more self-serving monetization practices synonymous with Big Tech companies. Agricultural professionals, which make up the bulk of the employed in many African countries, will gain the tools to aggregate key farming intelligence and make the informed business decisions that can improve their lives. Additionally, the tokenization and exchange of this data through the CoinField partnership will also increase revenues, for a compounded economic impact. Within our crypto platform lies the seeds to make great change in the world,” says Nathaniel Bradley, co-founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings.

“We are passionate about helping individuals, organizations, and businesses access the true potential of their derivative data, from increasing revenues to enhancing the quality of one’s life. We aim to use data transformation as a tool for social good and working with Tingo will allow us to make a significant fiscal mark on one of the fastest growing markets in the world--the nation states of Africa. Our team is excited for the varied capabilities within this collaboration,” says Alfred Blair Blaikie III, President of Data Donate Technologies.

Subscriber data from Tingo will be monetized through the cryptocurrency exchange CoinField, which trades approximately $32.2 million in volume per day and serves more than 186 countries worldwide. Furthermore, CoinField provides a highly securitized platform to trade digital assets such as Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH).

About Tingo

Tingo, Inc. (OTC: IWBB) is a unique next generation Agri-fintech company offering, through Tingo Mobile in Nigeria, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tingo’s device as a service model provides customers with personal communications services (“PCS”) using GSM technology for subscribers that are designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and businesses. Tingo Mobile has developed a comprehensive Agri-Fintech and Agri-Marketplace ecosystem to support almost 10 million customers within and outside the agricultural sector, becoming a leading provider in Africa of such services over the long term. Services offered include device as a service (smartphone leasing), Agri-Marketplace, airtime top ups, utilities payments, bill pay, access to insurance and lending services, collectively known as ‘NWASSA’ and TingoPay a comprehensive mobile wallet to support financial inclusion and deliver significant social impact in the agriculture sector supporting rural communities in line with UN SDG and ESG principles. You can learn more about Tingo on its website located at www.tingoinc.com .

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data ExchangeⓇ (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here .

About CoinField

CoinField is a European centralized crypto-to-fiat exchange and virtual currency wallet system supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under license numbers FVT000111. Their headquarters is located in Tallinn, Estonia, with multiple global offices. CoinField is a reliable trading engine on a mission to broaden its horizons worldwide. Their trading platform and its mobile application are available to trade 24/7. For more information, please visit https://www.coinfield.com .

