Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape Expand Their Strategic Partnership with Seamless Connectivity for Dentists and Dental Labs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY). Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape have taken the next step according to their agreement and now provide a seamless and secure integration of Dentsply Sirona’s Connect Case Center with 3Shape’s Dental System software. Dentists using Primescan or Omnicam intraoral scanners for digital impression-taking can now give dental labs secure access to the data through the Connect Case Center Portal. That makes it easy and efficient for dental technicians using 3Shape’s software to work more closely with their dental practice partners.



The new interfaces are available to dental laboratories that use 3Shape’s Dental System and have upgraded to Version 2021.2.

“I always want to give a patient the treatment I feel is best for them. When companies like Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape choose to work together, it gives all dentists and lab owners more opportunities, and that means better outcomes for our patients,” said Dr. Alan Jurim, owner of integratedDENTAL (Woodbury, NY).

With integrated hardware and software, even highly complex treatments can be efficiently planned and executed. Simplifying digital workflows, results in a closer working relationship between labs and their dentist partners.

“Digital impressions facilitate communication. After scanning I can discuss the digital model directly with my patient. And because I now can communicate with the lab technician seamlessly, I can share the planned outcome with my patient much quicker – and that is a benefit to the patient that matters,” said Dr. Sabrina Hoffmann, a dentist in Buerstadt, Germany. “What we are experiencing today is truly the dentistry of the future.”

Last June, both companies announced an agreement between the two companies designed to improve digital dentistry and oral health. The goal is to support the dental community through the evolution of efficient, simplified, and digitally oriented workflows for dentists and dental technicians. As a first step, users of 3Shape’s TRIOS intraoral scanner gained validated and seamless access to Dentsply Sirona’s SureSmile Clear Aligners platform, which makes it much easier for 3Shape’s customers to offer patients a leading solution for treating malocclusions.

Both companies are now focusing on expanding customer access to an even wider range of technology choices.

More information about Primescan is available on the Dentsply Sirona Website: www.dentsplysirona.com/primescan

More information about 3Shape’s Lab software is available on the 3Shape website: www.3shape.com/en/promo/dentsply-sirona-connect

Due to the different approval and registration times, not all technologies and products are immediately available in all countries.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solution offering, including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters are located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. We partner with industry leaders to give dental professionals open choices for their patient care as well as supporting professionals’ continued education. 3Shape’s solution portfolio includes the 3Shape TRIOS® intraoral scanner, dental lab scanners, design services, and market-leading scanning and design software solutions for both dental practices and labs. Our 1700 employees serve customers in over 100 countries from 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape’s products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

