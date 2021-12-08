InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Receives Walmart Purchase Orders of $277,000+ for In-Store Product Sales

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, is pleased to announce today its wholly-owned subsidiary, HearingAssist , Walmart's largest direct-ship and wholesale hearing aid supplier, has received purchase orders from Walmart totaling over $277,000 for its EZ-Hear Neckband Bluetooth Hearing Amplifier for an in-store display to be located in 757 Walmart Stores.

HearingAssist has ramped up its current production of the EZ-Hear Neckband Bluetooth Hearing Amplifiers and its distribution to 757 Walmart stores in 5 states (Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Colorado, and Arizona) to meet the demand for in-store Walmart purchases. In addition, HearingAssist is currently rolling out hearing aid product displays to the 757 Walmart stores and expects to continue receiving and fulfilling additional purchase orders for the EZ-Hear Neckband Hearing Amplifiers.

The EZ-Hear Neckband Bluetooth Hearing Amplifier (“EZ-Hear”) is a fully rechargeable Bluetooth hearing amplifier that combines hearing amplification with easy-to-use hands-free calling with a smartphone and music streaming. The EZ-HEAR is designed for every occasion with a strong noise filtering feature, little to no feedback from amplification, and is simple and easy-use with minimal buttons. The EZ-Hear has modern features including hands-free phone calls and streaming your music via Bluetooth from any smartphone. Easily answer phone calls or pause music with the touch of a button. This neckband has a sleek modern design that provides all-day comfort due to its lightweight design.

"With our recent Acquisition of HearingAssist , we are excited to continue to build on the Walmart relationship with HearingAssist affordable hearing products offered at Walmart in-store and on Walmart.com," said Mr. Matthew Moore, president and CEO of InnerScope. "We anticipate HearingAssist's continued sales growth with Walmart starting in the fourth quarter of 2021 as we execute our marketing plan. Additionally, we believe the path and trajectory of these initial Walmart purchase orders will put HearingAssist on track for a banner year in 2022."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to take the lead position in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling innovated proprietary advanced hearing products through Walmart and other major Big Box retailers.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Health products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walmart.com , Amazon.com , Giant Eagle , Hy-Vee , Hartig Drug , Food City , and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc., which provides products to FSAStore.com , HSAStore.com , and WellDeservedHealth.com . Additional major retailers in-store and online are launching soon.

