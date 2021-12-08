LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire AVRover and Acquires Canary Travel, Adding to Its Growing Portfolio of Companies

Completion of five of seven acquisitions under LOI with addition of technology and solution provider in education and leading travel and entertainment company



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) (“LiveToBeHappy” or the “Company”), a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them, today announced it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire AVRover and announced the acquisition of Canary Travel, expanding on its educational offering and promoting a higher quality lifestyle through travel.

Highlights:

AVRover provides 3D learning equipment to school systems across the U.S.

AVRover’s cutting-edge, hands-on learnings tools will be integrated into the Company’s Growing Together Academy

Canary Travel has highly experienced travel agents who specialize in creating high profile group travel events

Canary Travel specializes in providing quality travel products at competitive rates with award winning customer satisfaction

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, “We are very excited to add AVRover and Canary Travel to our portfolio as we make further progress on the remaining acquisitions under Letter of Intent (LOI), having completed five out of seven transactions. AVRover is highly complementary to our Growing Together Academy by providing easy to implement, flexible and affordable technology solutions for education and training. Canary Travel will expand our current travel and entertainment offering by providing consumers with convenient travel services with the highest quality support. Both acquisitions support our mission of building lives, not just places to live.”

Grant Edwards, Chief Financial Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc. added, “These two transactions will significantly contribute to LiveToBeHappy’s financial performance and further enhance shareholder value. The current management teams will remain in place as we integrate them into the LiveToBeHappy family of companies. Additionally, we expect the final two acquisitions under LOI to close in the first quarter of 2022 and are on target to achieve over $9 million of adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis upon completion of all of the transactions.”

About AVRover

AVRover is leading the education and training industries by creating the highest quality, easiest to use, and most secure, portable educational solutions. Based in Buffalo, NY, AVRover’s focus has always been to develop the most advanced, comprehensive, and easy-to-use classroom technology solutions for education and training. AVRover equips teachers and students with systems that harness the full potential of powerful educational technology. Each AVRover is specifically designed to increase student achievement.

About Canary Travel

Canary Travel is a high-volume, award-winning Leisure Travel Agency based in Cleveland, Ohio, established in 1987. The Company specializes in Funjet Vacations, Apple Vacations, Sandals, Disney, SuperClubs, Cruises, Las Vegas, Hawaii, and Ski Destinations. Canary Travel has been recognized with numerous awards for sales and service.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company’s mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Alpha IR Group

Lisa Fortuna or Sam Cohen

LTBH@alpha-ir.com