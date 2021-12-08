8 December 2021

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc (the "Company") notifies that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company (PDMR) has sold ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company (the "Shares") as set out below.

Lucius Cary Director of Oxford Technology Management Ltd, sold 50,277 Shares for a price of 43.73p per Share on 3 December 2021. Following the purchase, Lucius Cary holds 0 Shares.

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR are set out below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.