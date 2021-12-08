The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market is expected to grow by USD 10.25 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 27.49% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05889383/?utm_source=GNW

25 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 27.49% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications and new cooling method for BTMS: DX. In addition, the increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



By Type

• Li-ion

• lead-acid

• others



This study identifies the BTMS integrated with thermal management systems (TMS) of other electric drive components as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market sizing

• Electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market forecast

• Electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market vendors that include Dana Inc., DOBER, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Gentherm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MAHLE GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., and Valeo SA. Also, the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05889383/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________