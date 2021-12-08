Outlook on the Metal Heat Treatment Global Market to 2027 - Rise in Air Passenger Traffic Will Drive Growth

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Heat Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Metal Heat Treatment is defined as a method which is utilized for altering features of alloys & metals through cooling & heating processes. The metal heat treating method is used for achieving required product fit for a particular application. It is a process of altering the physical & chemical properties of metals via different operations like heating, holding, and cooling of metal in the solid state to obtain particular desirable metallurgical properties.



Market Drivers

The increase in demand from end-use industries is considered as a key factor driving the demand for metal heat treatment and services. The rise in penetration of heat treating applications in automotive, aerospace, construction, machining, and electrical & electronics industries is expected to act as a another driving factor will fuel the market growth. The growing demand for commercial vehicles owing to high aviation demand as well as the rise in air passenger traffic will accelerate the market growth.



Manufacturing industries are integrating metal heat treatment processes with their existing production lines to enhance the overall efficiency of the final product. The automotive industry plays an important role in boosting the heat treating services in emerging countries including China, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil, and India. Moreover, the presence of major automotive manufacturers in aforementioned countries has accelerated the global metal heat treatment market growth.



Metal heat treatment improves hardness & tensile strength of the metal with imparting rust resistance to the metal will drive the market growth. Huge demand for professional heat treatment solutions in automotive sector will create the opportunities for target market in near future.



Market Restraint

Volatility of raw material prices is a major challenge faced by manufacturers which may hinder the global metal heat treatment market growth during this forecast timeframe.



Market Segmentation

The Global Metal Heat Treatment Market is segmented into material such as Cast Iron, Steel, and others, by process such as Case hardening, Normalizing, Annealing, and Others. Based on the equipment market is segmented into electrically heated furnace, Fuel-fired furnace, and others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Aerospace, Automotive, Machine, Metalworking, Construction, and Others.



Also, the Global Metal Heat Treatment Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for Metal Heat Treatment is anticipated to gain momentum during this forecast period due to increased vehicle production across the world. Construction is one of the prominent applications for heat treatment, steel structures used in construction like columns, beams, and grills undergo the aforementioned process. The expansion of construction industry in APAC on account of increasing government expenditure on key infrastructure expected to boost demand in construction industry during this forecast period.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Solar Atmosphere Inc., Bodycote Heat Treatments Ltd., American Metal Treating Inc., Bohler Uddeholm, Bluewater Thermal Solutions, Ajax Tocco International Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Metal Heat Treatment Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market, By Material

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material

5.2 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Share Analysis, By Material

5.3 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Size and Forecast, By Material

5.3.1 Cast Iron

5.3.2 Steel

5.3.3 Others



6 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market, By Process

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Process

6.2 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Share Analysis, By Process

6.3 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Size and Forecast, By Process

6.3.1 Case hardening

6.3.2 Normalizing

6.3.3 Annealing

6.3.4 Others



7 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market, By Equipment

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Equipment

7.2 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Share Analysis, By Equipment

7.3 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Size and Forecast, By Equipment

7.3.1 Electrically heated furnace

7.3.2 Fuel-fired furnace

7.3.3 Others



8 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market, By Application

8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

8.2 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Share Analysis, By Application

8.3 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Size and Forecast, By Application

8.3.1 Aerospace

8.3.2 Automotive

8.3.3 Machine

8.3.4 Metalworking

8.3.5 Construction

8.3.6 Others



9 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market, By Region

9.1 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Share Analysis, By Region

9.2 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Share Analysis, By Region

9.3 Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Size and Forecast, By Region



10 North America Metal Heat Treatment Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Share Analysis, By Material

10.3 North America Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Process

10.4 North America Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Equipment

10.5 North America Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.6 North America Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.6.1 U.S.

10.6.2 Canada

10.6.3 Mexico



11 Europe Metal Heat Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Europe Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Share Analysis, By Material

11.3 Europe Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Process

11.4 Europe Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Equipment

11.5 Europe Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.6 Europe Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.6.1 Germany

11.6.2 France

11.6.3 UK

11.64. Rest of Europe



12 Asia Pacific Metal Heat Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia Pacific Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Share Analysis, By Material

12.3 Asia Pacific Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Process

12.4 Asia Pacific Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Equipment

12.5 Asia Pacific Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.6 Asia Pacific Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12.6.1 China

12.6.2 Japan

12.6.3 India

12.6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



13 Latin America Metal Heat Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Latin America Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Share Analysis, By Material

13.3 Latin America Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Process

13.4 Latin America Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Equipment

13.5 Latin America Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Application

13.6 Latin America Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country



14 Middle East Metal Heat Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Middle East Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Share Analysis, By Material

14.3 Middle East Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Process

14.4 Middle East Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Equipment

14.5 Middle East Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Application

14.6 Middle East Metal Heat Treatment Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country



15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Competition Dashboard

15.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

15.3 Key Development Strategies



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Solar Atmosphere Inc

16.1.1 Overview

16.1.2 Offerings

16.1.3 Key Financials

16.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.1.5 Key Market Developments

16.1.6 Key Strategies

16.2 Bodycote Heat Treatments Ltd.

16.2.1 Overview

16.2.2 Offerings

16.2.3 Key Financials

16.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.2.5 Key Market Developments

16.2.6 Key Strategies

16.3 American Metal Treating Inc

16.3.1 Overview

16.3.2 Offerings

16.3.3 Key Financials

16.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.3.5 Key Market Developments

16.3.6 Key Strategies

16.4 Bohler Uddeholm

16.4.1 Overview

16.4.2 Offerings

16.4.3 Key Financials

16.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.4.5 Key Market Developments

16.4.6 Key Strategies

16.5 Bluewater Thermal Solutions

16.5.1 Overview

16.5.2 Offerings

16.5.3 Key Financials

16.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.5.5 Key Market Developments

16.5.6 Key Strategies

16.6 Ajax Tocco International Ltd

16.6.1 Overview

16.6.2 Offerings

16.6.3 Key Financials

16.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.6.5 Key Market Developments

16.6.6 Key Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uw3wnu