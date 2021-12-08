The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to grow by $ 37.10 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 36.64% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05889364/?utm_source=GNW

10 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 36.64% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in government initiatives that support the installation of EV charging stations and the growing production of EVs. In addition, rise in government initiatives that support the installation of EV charging stations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is segmented as below:

By Type

• AC

• DC



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in investments by vendors to install EV charging infrastructureas one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric vehicle charging infrastructure market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market sizing

• Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market forecast

• Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle charging infrastructure market vendors that include ABB Ltd., BP Plc, E.ON SE, EVgo Services LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Mobility House GmbH, and Webasto SE. Also, the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

