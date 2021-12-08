New book shares truths and inspirations from the beauty of the human spirit and the gifts of nature and awareness

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Moment Press is pleased to announce the release of Susan Lax’s inspiring debut book, A Heart’s Landscape: An Invitation to the Garden of Moments.



The book is a beautiful collection of stories, poems, and words from the garden of the author's heart that offers insights, comfort, and healing. It unlocks a moment of joy in each day, no matter how challenging times may be.

About the Book: Some days, our hearts or souls can't find the glasses to see, and we cannot hear our own music. We find ourselves on autopilot, forgetting the preciousness of being and losing touch with our creative spirit. But on other days, our being fills with excitement, magically showing us the miracle of joy. Author Susan Lax explores the gifts of awareness and encourages the reader to be present in the moment.

With A Heart's Landscape, Lax offers a path to an attentive heart. On every page, her words and timeless photographs meet your soul in the perfect place. In times of grief, illness, or life transitions, you'll find healing and strength within these pages. As a spiritual counselor, end-of-life caregiver, and Reiki practitioner, Lax shares the truths and inspirations she has learned from the beauty of the human spirit and the gifts of nature and awareness.

Praise for A Heart’s Landscape:

“Providing companionship, solace and beauty, this book belongs close by, to be opened whenever the soul seeks some nourishment and gentle strokes.” ~ Rabbi Miri Gold

“In a conversation that flows and then pauses to breathe and to learn and to look anew, Susan Lax melds strength and compassion to bring life-wisdom to every page. A literal labor of love.”

~ Bradley Burston, Journalist

“Lax invites us to awaken our hearts to all that is, and to deepen our attention so that we may find in each moment of our lives the courage, humility, honesty and hope that sustain the human spirit.” ~ Jeannie Blaustein, Ph.d, D. Ministry

Constructed at 226 pages the book is being promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on Energy Healing, Love & Loss, Death & Grief categories. It is sold through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, Book Depository and many other retailers.

ISBN: 978-0578962948 Format: 8.5 x 8.5 Hardcover Retail: $32.95

For more information or to contact the author visit the author’s website at susanplax.com

About the author: Susan, like each one of you, has a story. The chapters of her story continue to add pages, presenting an ever-growing passion for sharing the healing gifts of awareness.

Susan offers spiritual coaching and care for many, including those touched by illness and loving someone through death. She leads workshops and guided meditation sessions. In 2010 she began writing Morning Inspiration—an email for your soul. In addition, Susan is a certified Reiki practitioner. The co-owner of Naot Footwear, Susan spends her moments between New York and Tel Aviv together with her partner in life and love. They share the joy of three daughters and five grandchildren.

“Morning Inspiration had always been written with the intent to perhaps touch one heart one soul. Over the years the Morning Inspiration family grew, and I realized that my words were reaching across oceans, touching more spirits than I had imagined. The idea of putting Morning Inspiration in a book, began at my reader’s request. It came to fruition during Covid lockdown, as the waves of grief and uncertainty rushed through all our moments. I put a collection of my Inspirations and my photographs in one place, a place of comfort and calm, A Heart’s Landscape. My hope is that this book will sit at hands reach for all that wish for a moment of inspiration, healing and self-care.” Susan Lax

www.susanplax.com

