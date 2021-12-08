Eneti Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend

MONACO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) (“Eneti” or the “Company”), today reported its results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company also announced that on December 8, 2021 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company’s common shares.

The Company’s results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include the impact of Seajacks International Limited’s (“Seajacks”) earnings during the period from August 12, 2021 (the date the acquisition was complete) through September 30, 2021. Since the completion of the acquisition, the operations of the Company are primarily those of Seajacks as the Company completed its exit from the dry bulk industry in July 2021.

The preliminary allocation of the purchase price used in the financial information is based upon a preliminary valuation. The estimated fair values of certain assets and liabilities have been determined with the assistance of a third-party valuation firm. Our estimates and assumptions are preliminary and accordingly are subject to change upon finalization of the valuation.

Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $0.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, including: a gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks of $54.8 million, or $3.68 per diluted share, based upon the Company’s preliminary fair value estimates, which are subject to change upon finalization of the valuation; transaction costs of approximately $48.1 million, or $3.23 per diluted share related to the acquisition of Seajacks. These include compensation, consulting, legal, accounting and auditing fees and are included in general and administrative expenses on the Statement of Operations; a gain on vessels sold of approximately $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share; the write-off of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to certain vessels that have been sold; and a loss of approximately $7.5 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Total vessel revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $34.4 million, compared to $46.7 million for the same period in 2020. Third quarter 2021 revenues were primarily generated by the wind turbine installation vessels as the remaining drybulk vessels the Company owned or chartered in were delivered or redelivered to their buyers or owners. During the third quarter of 2021 the Seajacks Scylla provided transportation and installation services for an offshore wind farm project in China, the Seajacks Zaratan was fully utilized installing foundations at the Akita offshore wind farm, and the Seajacks Hydra provided offshore wind turbine maintenance, as well as maintenance on an offshore gas production platform in the Southern North Sea.



For the third quarter of 2020, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $36.6 million, or $3.12 per diluted share. These results include a non-cash loss of approximately $3.7 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. and a write-down of assets of approximately $19.6 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, related to the classification of the SBI Rock as held for sale and the agreement to sell the SBI Sousta, both of which are Kamsarmax drybulk vessels.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.1 million and EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was a loss of $13.9 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $8.2 million, or $0.56 adjusted per diluted share, which includes the gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks of $54.8 million, or $3.68 per diluted share, transaction costs of approximately $48.1 million, or $3.23 per diluted share related to the acquisition of Seajacks, a gain on vessels sold of approximately $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and the write-off of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to certain vessels that have been sold.

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $17.0 million, or $1.45 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of assets of approximately $19.6 million relating to the classification of one Kamsarmax drybulk vessel as held for sale and the agreement to sell another.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.7 million compared to $5.7 million in the prior year period (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the first nine months of 2021, the Company’s GAAP net income was $54.0 million, or $4.41 per diluted share, including: a gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks of $54.8 million, or $4.47 per diluted share transaction costs of approximately $48.1 million, or $3.93 per diluted share related to the acquisition of Seajacks; a gain on vessels sold of approximately $22.8 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, which is primarily the result of an increase in the fair value of common shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) (“Star Bulk”) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle”) received as a portion of the consideration for the sale of certain of our vessels to Star Bulk and Eagle; the write-off of $7.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to certain vessels that have been sold; and a gain of approximately $21.3 million and cash dividend income of $0.6 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. and the sale of the Eagle and Star Bulk shares received as a portion of the consideration for the vessel sales to these counterparties.

For the first nine months of 2020, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $206.4 million, or $23.34 per diluted share, including a loss of approximately $106.7 million and cash dividend income of $0.9 million, or $11.97 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc., a write-down of assets of approximately $36.6 million, or $4.14 per diluted share, related to the classification of four drybulk vessels as held for sale (SBI Taurus, SBI Bolero, SBI Jaguar and SBI Rock) and the agreement to sell the SBI Sousta, and a write-off of approximately $0.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on the credit facilities related to the SBI Taurus, SBI Bolero and SBI Jaguar.

Total vessel revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were $131.8 million, compared to $113.7 million for the same period in 2020. EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 was $85.8 million and EBITDA for the first nine months of 2020 was a loss of $134.6 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the first nine months of 2021, the Company’s adjusted net income was $31.7 million, or $2.60 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of a gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks of $54.8 million, transaction costs of approximately $48.1 million related to the acquisition of Seajacks, a gain subsequent to an increase in fair value less costs to sell related to the assets held for sale of $22.8 million and the write-off of deferred financing costs on the related credit facilities of $7.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 was $50.4 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the first nine months of 2020, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $169.4 million, or $19.16 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of assets of approximately $36.6 million and the write-off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities related to three sold vessels of approximately $0.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2020 was a loss of $97.9 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).



Liquidity

As of December 3, 2021, the Company had approximately $185.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company also continues to hold approximately 2.16 million common shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG).

Newbuilding Contract

On December 1, 2021, the Company exercised the option it held with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering for the construction of its second next-generation offshore wind turbine installation vessel (“WTIV”). The contract price is $326.0 million and the vessel will be delivered in the second quarter of 2025.

The vessel is an NG-16000X design by GustoMSC , and includes a 2,600 Ton Leg Encircling Crane from Huisman Equipment B.V. of the Netherlands. The vessel will be capable of installing up to 20 Megawatt turbines at depths of up to 65 meters of water, and it can be adapted to operate on the alternate fuels of LNG or Ammonia.

Debt Overview

The Company’s outstanding debt balances, gross of unamortized deferred financing costs as of September 30, 2021 and December 3, 2021, are as follows (dollars in thousands):

As of

September 30, 2021 As of

December 3, 2021 Credit Facility Amount Outstanding $60.0 Million ING Revolving Credit Facility $ 40,000 $ — $87.7 Million Subordinated Debt 87,650 87,650 $70.7 Million Redeemable Notes 70,686 70,686 Total $ 198,336 $ 158,336

In November 2021, the Company repaid $40.0 million outstanding under the $60.0 Million ING Revolving Credit Facility.

Equity Raise

In November 2021, the Company raised net proceeds of approximately $166.6 million in an underwritten public offering of approximately 19.4 million shares of its common stock at $9.00 per share. As of December 3, 2021, 39,041,204 common shares and 700,000 preferred shares were outstanding.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared and the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share totaling approximately $0.2 million.

On December 8, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on or about December 29, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of December 20, 2021. As of December 3, 2021, 39,041,204 common shares and 700,000 preferred shares were outstanding.

Share Repurchase Program

As of December 3, 2021, the Company had $31.9 million remaining under the authorized share repurchase program. The Company did not repurchase any securities during the three months ended September 30, 2021.

COVID-19

Since the beginning of the calendar year 2020, the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that originated in China in December 2019 and that has spread to most developed nations of the world has resulted in numerous actions taken by governments and governmental agencies in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. These measures have resulted in a significant reduction in global economic activity and extreme volatility in the global financial and commodities markets. Future charter rates remain highly dependent on the duration and continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidenced by the recent resurgence of cases in India and other parts of the world and the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the recent Omicron variant of COVID-19. When these measures and the resulting economic impact will end and what the long-term impact of such measures on the global economy will be are not known at this time. As a result, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact the Company’s results of operations and financial condition, including its transition to marine-based renewable energy, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted.





Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 34,358 $ 46,690 $ 131,838 $ 113,679 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses 2,880 1,697 17,461 4,517 Vessel operating costs 14,323 24,487 38,174 71,422 Charterhire expense 4,534 6,374 33,880 15,548 Vessel depreciation 4,163 14,090 4,163 39,113 General and administrative expenses 54,468 6,285 67,188 19,589 (Gain) loss / write-down on assets sold or held for sale (830 ) 19,598 (22,814 ) 36,607 Total operating expenses 79,538 72,531 138,052 186,796 Operating (loss) income (45,180 ) (25,841 ) (6,214 ) (73,117 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 18 18 58 190 Gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks 54,761 — 54,761 — (Loss) income from equity investments (7,349 ) (3,534 ) 21,868 (105,858 ) (Loss) on derivative financial instruments (114 ) — (114 ) — Foreign exchange income (loss) 439 (113 ) 442 (243 ) Financial expense, net (2,476 ) (7,155 ) (15,826 ) (27,352 ) Total other income (expense) 45,279 (10,784 ) 61,189 (133,263 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 99 (36,625 ) 54,975 (206,380 ) Income tax provision 961

— 961 — Net (loss) income $ (862

) $ (36,625 ) $ 54,014

$ (206,380 ) Loss (Earnings) per share: Basic $ (0.06

) $ (3.12 ) $ 4.50 $ (23.34 ) Diluted $ (0.06

) $ (3.12 ) $ 4.41 $ (23.34 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 14,736 11,724 12,013 8,843 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 14,736 11,724 12,251 8,843 Comprehensive income: Net (loss) income (862

) (36,625 ) 54,014 (206,380 ) Other comprehensive income Revaluation of derivative financial instruments, net of tax 70 — 70 — Comprehensive (loss) income $ (792

) $ (36,625 ) $ 54,084

$ (206,380 )





Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

Unaudited September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,430 $ 84,002 Accounts receivable 44,467 21,086 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,733 16,515 Contract fulfillment costs 458 — Total current assets 115,088 121,603 Non-current assets Vessels, net 536,185

— Vessels under construction 17,962 — Assets held for sale — 708,097 Equity investments 39,956 24,116 Intangible assets 4,518 — Contract fulfillment costs 1,034 — Deferred tax asset 27,518 — Deferred financing costs, net — 1,143 Other assets 6,438

13,236 Total non-current assets 633,611

746,592 Total assets $ 748,699

$ 868,195 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Bank loans, net $ 127,650 $ 13,226 Capital lease obligations — 32,677 Redeemable notes 17,672 — Contract liabilities 8,656 — Corporate income tax payable 2,690 — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 49,986

41,113 Total current liabilities 206,654

87,016 Non-current liabilities Bank loans, net — 157,511 Capital lease obligations — 351,070 Redeemable notes 53,014 — Other liabilities 1,886 — Total non-current liabilities 54,900 508,581 Total liabilities 261,554

595,597 Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 700,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2020 7 — Common shares, $0.01 par value per share; authorized 81,875,000 shares and 31,875,000 shares as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; outstanding 18,233,604 shares as of September 30, 2021 and 11,310,073 as of December 31, 2020 909 859 Paid-in capital 1,891,110 1,803,431 Common shares held in treasury, at cost; 35,869 shares and 1,934,092 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (717 ) (73,444 ) Accumulated deficit (1,404,234 ) (1,458,248 ) Other comprehensive income 70 — Total shareholders’ equity 487,145

272,598 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 748,699

$ 868,195





Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 54,014

$ (206,380 ) Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Restricted share amortization 10,896 5,552 Negative goodwill (54,761 ) — Vessel depreciation 4,163 39,113 Amortization of deferred financing costs 658 2,880 Write-off of deferred financing costs 7,196 366 (Gain) loss / write-down on assets held for sale (19,598 ) 33,894 Net unrealized (gains) losses on investments (22,000 ) 106,730 Dividend income on equity investment (647 ) (872 ) Drydocking expenditure (3,443 ) (16,606 ) Deferred tax asset (1,585 ) — Gain (loss) on derivatives 70 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 36,516 (7,933 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 28,733 23,421 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (32,563 ) (27,817 ) Decrease in taxes payable 1,994

— Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,643 (47,652 ) Investing activities Sale of equity investment 64,155

42,711 Cash acquired in Seajacks acquisition 25,719 — Dividend income on equity investment 647 872 Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 496,107 52,518 Payments on vessels under construction (18,372 ) (42,495 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 568,256 53,606 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 82,254 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 132,708 Repayments of long-term debt (593,750 ) (220,620 ) Common shares repurchased (1,407 ) — Dividends paid (1,314 ) (2,606 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (596,471 ) (8,264 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (18,572 ) (2,310 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 84,002 42,530 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 65,430 $ 40,220

About Eneti Inc.

Eneti Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.eneti-inc.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) management uses certain “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined in Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, and therefore a more complete understanding of factors affecting its business than GAAP measures alone. In addition, management believes the presentation of these matters is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results as the items may reflect certain unique and/or non-operating items such as asset sales, write-offs, contract termination costs or items outside of management’s control.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted net income (loss) and related per share amounts, as well as adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company’s management evaluates the Company’s operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and related per share amounts, and adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, In thousands 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (862

) $ (36,625 ) $ 54,014

$ (206,380 ) Add Back: Net interest expense 2,283 6,279 7,914 23,915 Depreciation and amortization (1) 11,708 16,482 22,914 47,912 Income tax (benefit) expense 961

— 961

— EBITDA $ 14,090 $ (13,864 ) $ 85,803 $ (134,553 )

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.

Adjusted net income (loss) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, In thousands, except per share data 2021 2020 Amount Per share Amount Per share Net income (loss) $ (862

) $ (0.06

) $ (36,625 ) $ (3.12 ) Adjustments: Gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks (54,761 ) (3.68 ) — — Transaction costs 48,103 3.23 — — (Gain) loss / write-down on assets (830 ) (0.06 ) 19,598 1.67 Write-off of deferred financing cost 168 0.01 — — Total adjustments $ (7,320 ) $ (0.50 ) $ 19,598 $ 1.67 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (8,182 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (17,027 ) $ (1.45 )





Nine Months Ended September 30, In thousands, except per share data 2021 2020 Amount Per share Amount Per share Net income (loss) $ 54,014

$ 4.41 $ (206,380 ) $ (23.34 ) Adjustments: Gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks (54,761 ) (4.47 ) — — Transaction costs 48,103 3.93 — — (Gain) loss / write-down on assets (22,814 ) (1.86 ) 36,607 4.14 Write-off of deferred financing cost 7,196 0.59 366 0.04 Total adjustments $ (22,276 ) $ (1.81 ) $ 36,973 $ 4.18 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 31,738

$ 2.60 $ (169,407 ) $ (19.16 )

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, In thousands 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (862

) $ (36,625 ) $ 54,014

$ (206,380 ) Impact of adjustments (7,320 ) 19,598 (22,276 ) 36,973 Adjusted net (loss) income (8,182 ) (17,027 ) 31,738

(169,407 ) Add Back: Net interest expense 2,283 6,279 7,914 23,915 Depreciation and amortization (1) 5,612

16,482 9,790 47,546 Income tax (benefit) expense 961

— 961 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 674

$ 5,734 $ 50,403

$ (97,946 )

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.



