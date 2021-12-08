Unrivaled Brands Announces Grand Opening of People’s Downtown Los Angeles Location

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") announced today the grand opening of the Company’s downtown Los Angeles People’s dispensary (“People’s DTLA”) is set for December 18th, 2021. The downtown location is the Company’s second People’s-affiliated and fifth overall dispensary in California.



Joining People’s OC, a leading dispensary in the Orange County, People’s DTLA is in a preeminent location that provides an unrivaled experience, offering a wide selection of the Company’s leading cannabis brands in an immersive and modern retail experience. Situated in the core of the Los Angeles region, and one of the few dispensaries in downtown Los Angeles with dedicated parking, residents and tourists of the region will experience the same renowned hospitality and extensive offering as the premier People’s OC location.

The opening of People’s DTLA expands the Company’s retail footprint and notwithstanding the revenue increase resulting from its opening, it is also expected to increase the Company’s margins and cash flow. This location is expected to be a strong performer, based off the success and proven methodology upon which the People’s OC was built. Further, a People’s Riverside location is expected to be operational in Q1 2022, and licenses are pending for two additional southern California locations.

Unrivaled Brands Vice President of Business Development Cassandra Ochoa stated, “We are pleased to announce the grand opening of People’s DTLA ahead of schedule. Getting DTLA opened ahead of schedule is a testament to the expertise and coherence of the Unrivaled Team, as we work towards a common goal of curating comfortable and inviting experiences for consumers. As one of the most visited dispensaries in California, People’s has become a trusted staple in the Orange County Community, and we are pleased to provide that same unique hospitality and modern experience in downtown Los Angeles.”

Unrivaled invites the Los Angeles community to join the grand opening celebration on December 18th from 10am to 10pm PST at the dispensary located at 1149 S. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90015. Festivities will include live art and food from local artists, brands and food and beverage vendors.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates five dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, and two cultivation facilities, and has one additional cultivation facilities and four dispensaries under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network. Among other brands, Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana. For more info, please visit: unrivaledbrands.com. For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

