Jasper Therapeutics to Present Data on JSP191 Conditioning in SCID patients at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

JSP191 is well tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events in dose-escalation study



Single-agent conditioning with JSP191 is associated with engraftment, immune reconstitution, and clinical benefit

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR), a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies, today announced that data on JSP191 showing long-term benefits of hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) engraftment following targeted single-agent JSP191 conditioning in the treatment of severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

The accepted abstract is published and available on the ASH website here.

Title: JSP191 As a Single-Agent Conditioning Regimen Results in Successful Engraftment, Donor Myeloid Chimerism, and Production of Donor Derived Naïve Lymphocytes in Patients with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID)

Session: 721. Allogeneic Transplantation: Conditioning Regimens, Engraftment and Acute Toxicities; Novel Conditioning Approaches. Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways:

Abstract: 554

Date and Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 4.45 p.m. ET

“Our ongoing study shows JSP191 to be well tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events across multiple patients ranging from 3 months to 38 years old,” said Kevin N. Heller, M.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development. “In this study six of nine non-IL2RG patients with prior hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT), dosed in the initial JSP191 dose escalation (0.1, 0.3, 0.6 and 1.0 mg/kg), achieved HSC engraftment, naïve donor T lymphocyte production, and demonstrated clinical improvement. As this trial continues to enroll, the 0.6 mg/kg dose will continue to be evaluated as the potential recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) based on HSC engraftment, clinical outcomes and an optimal half-life allowing for integration within existing transplant protocols. We believe that with these initial successful clinical findings, we are one step closer, and uniquely positioned to deliver a targeted non-genotoxic conditioning agent to patients with SCID.”

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell. The company is advancing two potentially groundbreaking programs. JSP191, an anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development as a conditioning agent that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation. It is designed to enable safer and more effective curative allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplants and gene therapies. In parallel, Jasper Therapeutics is advancing its preclinical mRNA engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform, which is designed to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. Both innovative programs have the potential to transform the field and expand hematopoietic stem cell therapy cures to a greater number of patients with life-threatening cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases than is possible today. For more information, please visit us at jaspertherapeutics.com.

