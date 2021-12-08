Alico, Inc. Publishes Inaugural Annual Sustainability Report

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) announced today the release and publication of its inaugural annual Sustainability Report. This report emphasizes Alico’s commitment to measure and improve Alico’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) strategy and performance.



Key highlights:

Alico is using Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting standards to guide reporting of key Sustainability targets

Critical topics include energy and climate, water, sustainable agriculture, food safety, supply chain sustainability, data privacy and security, health and safety, diversity and fair labor

An ESG governance framework has been established, with oversight by the Company’s Board of Directors, to drive culture, accountability and continuous improvement

Initial carbon footprint determines baseline metrics for Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions

The full 2021 inaugural Sustainability Report is available at: https://www.alicoinc.com/sustainability.

John Kiernan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m pleased to introduce Alico’s inaugural 2021 Sustainability Report. While this is the first time that we have produced a report detailing our ESG performance, sustainability is not a new concept for us. Instead, this report is the natural outcome of treating the land as a precious resource, and of always remembering our obligations to, and connection with, the local communities in which we operate. Alico is a steward of more than five million citrus trees, and we take seriously our role in supporting a healthy environment that will thrive for generations to come.

“I’m proud of the work that Alico has done to date, even as we recognize that the journey is far from over. We know that sustainability cannot be achieved in isolation, and we are eager to continue—or in some cases, to create—partnerships with suppliers, customers, industry groups and academic institutions to tackle the most challenging environmental issues that face our industry. Together, I am confident that we can achieve ambitious sustainability goals.”

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

ESG Contact:

Director of Sustainability

alicoesg@alicoinc.com

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com



