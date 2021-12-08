NANOVIBRONIX TO SHOWCASE PAINSHIELD PRODUCTS AT 75TH ANNUAL WORKERS’ COMPENSATION EDUCATIONAL CONFERENCE DECEMBER 12-15

Elmsford, NY, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a healthcare device company that produces the UroShield® and PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced it will showcase its PainShield products at the Workers’ Compensation Institute’s (WCI) 75th Annual Workers’ Compensation Educational Conference on December 12-15, 2021 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida.

Brian Murphy, CEO of Nanovibronix, stated, “The workers’ compensation market represents an enormous opportunity for our pain management devices. We are a new entrant to this market with the recent signing of an agreement with a national provider of solutions to facilitate reimbursement of our products. We look forward to engaging in discussions with other workers’ comp payers at the conference to educate on the benefits and superiority of our PainShield products. Our goal within the Workers’ Compensation channel is to increase brand recognition and accelerate availability.”

PainShield is an ultrasound device that delivers a localized ultrasound effect to treat pain and induce soft tissue healing in a targeted area, while keeping the level of ultrasound energy at a safe and consistent level. Its range of applications includes acute and chronic pain resolution through its many mechanisms of action. The product has broad applications for sports injuries. PainShield can be used by patients at home or work or in a clinical setting and can be used even while the patient is sleeping. Patient benefits include ease of application and use, faster recovery time, high compliance, and increased safety and efficacy over existing devices that rely on higher-frequency ultrasound.

About Workers’ Compensation Institute

The Workers’ Compensation Institute (WCI) is a nonprofit educational organization that serves as a comprehensive resource to all workers’ compensation stakeholders. WCI sponsors the annual Workers’ Compensation Educational Conference and brings together workers’ compensation professionals from across the country. It is the nation’s largest work comp conference and the programming, networking, exhibit hall, and entertainment cannot be matched.

About NanoVibronix, Inc.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield® and UroShield®, which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

