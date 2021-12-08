Asda Chooses Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management to Continue the Evolution of its Supply Chain

WINNERSH, United Kingdom, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that leading British grocer, Asda, has chosen Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to help evolve its logistics network in the UK, as the ‘Big Four’ grocer looks to implement future-ready, cloud-based systems agile enough to respond to changing customer and market conditions.



Manhattan Active Warehouse Management will help Asda to more efficiently distribute stock, fulfil online orders and manage resources, enabling it to adapt to fluctuations and ultimately, provide better choice and service to its 18 million+ weekly customers.

In addition to delivering a step change in accelerating the speed of innovation, the application architecture of Manhattan Active Warehouse Management provides an almost limitless ability to automatically scale up to meet shifts in demand. The software is also designed to be easily extended at the data, services and UI level, to meet the unique needs of each customer.

Jon Parry, vice president, Asda Logistics Services, commented: “Consumer expectations have significantly changed over the last 18 months, and we need to evolve our technology to drive greater efficiencies from our logistics operation.

“The need to build something which can be responsive to the market both now and in the future is just as important to retail success as the quality and variety of products that you sell. It was the recognition of these shifting consumer expectations and an eight-year relationship with Manhattan that led us to select Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to support our longer-term goals.

“Knowing that our teams will always have access to the latest innovations across our entire network of nationwide DCs will mean we are in the best place possible to achieve our aim of serving our customers better than anyone else in the UK grocery space,” Parry finished.

Craig Summers, managing director at Manhattan Associates UK&I, added: “Manhattan Active WM is the result of a multi-year collaboration with customers from around the globe, and will provide Jon and his team in the UK with the capabilities to realise Asda’s long-term supply chain and IT transformation goals.

“We’re delighted to be able to provide one of the UK’s premier grocery retailers with a WMS that is always current and never needs to be upgraded; delivers a modern mobile experience for every one of the 12,000 users; and provides an IT architecture that expands automatically as volumes ramp up, with machine learning and always-on innovation right at its core,” finished Summers.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

