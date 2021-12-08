Goosehead Insurance Offers Life Insurance Through Partnership With Ethos Life, Solidifying Its Commitment to Placing Clients First Across Insurance Categories

WESTLAKE, Texas, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing and innovative independent insurance agency, today formally announced its entrance into the life insurance space through a strategic alliance with Ethos Life (Ethos), an insurtech leader. Through Goosehead’s Digital Agent Platform, clients can now access life insurance online without blood tests or medical exams. Life insurance is a category where many consumers are sorely underinsured, or are not insured at all, due to the complexity of traditional processes. This partnership eliminates the traditional barriers to life insurance and underscores Goosehead’s mission to ensure that clients have the proper coverage in place for all critical moments.



“Individual life insurance represents a nearly $150 billion premium marketplace in the United States. We are eager to offer all our clients life insurance through this partnership with Ethos. Life insurance is one of the most important financial protections for families, and by working together, we can ensure clients have the right coverage and protections in place,” said Michael Colby, President and Chief Operating Officer at Goosehead Insurance. “Goosehead was built around putting clients first and it was key for us to find a partner whose values and beliefs aligned with ours. Ethos’ commitment to redesigning the life insurance process to be consumer-friendly mirrors our emphasis on giving clients choice and the best experience. Helping our clients create another layer of protection for their families through life insurance is a significant step in our company’s evolution.”



To get started, clients can use Goosehead’s Digital Agent platform to be connected to Ethos for a fully online and hassle-free experience that does not require a medical exam — allowing for a faster process. With this integration, clients can now experience the same seamless and digital experience with life insurance that they have for home and auto insurance. This partnership furthers both companies’ positions as leaders in transforming the world of insurance.



“We’re excited to work with Goosehead to continue on our mission to protect the next million families,” said Erin Lantz, Chief Revenue Officer at Ethos Life. “Goosehead’s Digital Agent platform allows us to stay true to our focus on making the process of getting life insurance effortless and accessible to all. We chose to team up with Goosehead because of the company’s emphasis on combining innovative technology with expert agent advice, and we are looking forward to working together to further our shared vision for the insurance industry.”



About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 15 corporate sales offices and 1,958 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com .

About Ethos

Ethos is a technology company. We also make it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families with life insurance. Ethos has created the insurance industry’s most advanced proprietary technology, eliminating the traditional barriers to life insurance by developing instant and accessible products that make it easy for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, in minutes without any medical exams. We issue billions in coverage each month and an invaluable amount of peace of mind for our families every single day. Ethos is a global company, with offices in San Francisco, Austin and Singapore. To learn more, visit ethoslife.com .



