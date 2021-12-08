Insights on the Aerogel Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Active Aerogels, Blueshift Materials and Enersens SAS Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerogel Market Research Report by Type, by Processing, by Technology, by Form, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerogel Market size was estimated at USD 819.42 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 947.25 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.93% to reach USD 1,990.09 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Aerogel to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Carbon, Metal Chalcogenides, Metal Oxide, Metals, Polymer, and Silica.

Based on Processing, the market was studied across Additives, As Manufactured (Virgin), and Composites.

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Other Technologies and Supercritical Drying.

Based on Form, the market was studied across Blanket, Monolith, Panel, and Particle.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Day-Lighting & LVHS, Industrial & Cryogenics, Marine, Oil & Gas, Performance Coating, Pharmaceuticals, and Transportation.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Aerogel Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Aerogel Market, including Active Aerogels, Aerogel Technologies, LLC., Aerogel Uk Ltd, Armacell Group, Aspen Aerogels, Inc., BASF SE, Blueshift Materials Inc., Cabot Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Enersens SAS, Gelanggang Kencana Sdn. Bhd., Green Earth Aerogel Technologies, Guangdong Alison High-tech Co., Ltd., Intelligent Insulation Ltd, JIOS Aerogel Corporation, JLM OIL & GAS LLP, Nano Technology Co., Ltd., Ocellus, Inc., Taasi Corporation, and ZheJiang Surnano Aerogel Co., Ltd..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Aerogel Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Aerogel Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Aerogel Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Aerogel Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Aerogel Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Aerogel Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Aerogel Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand in marine and aerospace applications

5.1.1.2. Rising application owing to environmental friendly and lighter alternative

5.1.1.3. Potential demand from construction sector across the globe

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited industrial use attributed to unfinished research and associated high cost

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging applications in the field of scientific research

5.1.3.2. Potential alternative of thermal insulator

5.1.3.3. Introduction of aerogel compositions for sensors and energy production

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Concern associated with poor mechanical strength

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Aerogel Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Carbon

6.3. Metal Chalcogenides

6.4. Metal Oxide

6.5. Metals

6.6. Polymer

6.7. Silica



7. Aerogel Market, by Processing

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Additives

7.3. As Manufactured (Virgin)

7.4. Composites



8. Aerogel Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Other Technologies

8.3. Supercritical Drying



9. Aerogel Market, by Form

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Blanket

9.3. Monolith

9.4. Panel

9.5. Particle



10. Aerogel Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Aerospace

10.3. Automotive

10.4. Construction

10.5. Day-Lighting & LVHS

10.6. Industrial & Cryogenics

10.7. Marine

10.8. Oil & Gas

10.9. Performance Coating

10.10. Pharmaceuticals

10.11. Transportation



11. Americas Aerogel Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Aerogel Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Aerogel Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Active Aerogels

15.2. Aerogel Technologies, LLC.

15.3. Aerogel Uk Ltd

15.4. Armacell Group

15.5. Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

15.6. BASF SE

15.7. Blueshift Materials Inc.

15.8. Cabot Corporation

15.9. Dow Chemical Company

15.10. Enersens SAS

15.11. Gelanggang Kencana Sdn. Bhd.

15.12. Green Earth Aerogel Technologies

15.13. Guangdong Alison High-tech Co., Ltd.

15.14. Intelligent Insulation Ltd

15.15. JIOS Aerogel Corporation

15.16. JLM OIL & GAS LLP

15.17. Nano Technology Co., Ltd.

15.18. Ocellus, Inc.

15.19. Taasi Corporation

15.20. ZheJiang Surnano Aerogel Co., Ltd.



16. Appendix

