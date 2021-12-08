AGCO Announces a New Straightforward & Dependable Brand Identity Celebrating 175 years of Massey Ferguson History

DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massey Ferguson®, a worldwide brand of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), is excited to announce a fresh new look for its iconic MF Triple Triangle® logo and its new “Born to Farm” brand identity to celebrate its 175 year anniversary in 2022.



“Massey Ferguson has been offering farmers around the world straightforward and dependable machines since its inception nearly 175 years ago. Few brands around the world can claim such a lasting impact in the agricultural industry. Massey Ferguson was truly ‘Born to Farm’,” said Eric Hansotia, chairman, president and chief executive officer of AGCO Corporation.

Luis Felli, senior vice president and general manager for Massey Ferguson, adds, “Massey Ferguson is now pivoting from being a pure farm machinery manufacturer into a provider of straightforward and dependable experiences that provide the best value for farmers and make their business more profitable and sustainable. This globally consistent, farmer-first approach enables customers to experience the transformation of the brand in a unique way all over the world. Complemented by a synchronized Global organization, it was only natural to launch a new logo during this unprecedented moment in our history.”

“2022 will be THE year of the new Massey Ferguson global brand,” said Francesco Murro, Massey Ferguson vice president global marketing, sales enablement & partnerships. “We have been thinking of a new logo since we unveiled the MF NEXT Concept at Agritechnica 2019. MF New Era started to come to life with the MF 8S launch in July 2020 followed by the launch of a full line of products these past 18 months, including our September 2021 Born to Farm Digital Event. November is an iconic month for the brand, falling exactly 63 years after the announcement of the brand’s creation and its iconic logo. As we celebrate the 175th Anniversary of Daniel Massey’s first farm equipment workshop in 2022, we felt it was the perfect time to refresh the logo while introducing a new meaningful tagline.”

The Massey Ferguson Triple Triangle – The most recognizable icon from 1958

“The triple triangle shape is a strong icon that has embodied Massey Ferguson since 1958. Our new logo is a mix between our strong heritage and fresh brand values. The three triangles overlap to represent the mutually beneficial relationship and trust between farmers, dealers and the brand,” added Mr. Murro.

“Working as one Massey Ferguson Global Team, we aim to make farming operations easier, more profitable and more sustainable across the globe,” says Alfredo Jobke, director marketing global Massey Ferguson. “We want to use this new logo to invite farmers, more than ever, to become part of the Born to Farm Massey Ferguson family. We also took this opportunity to transition to a modern, sleek and flat design while giving the logo life through the interaction of three triangles interlocking one into the other. Drawing it with one single, solid, and straightforward gesture creates the appearance of movement. The flat design is very reflective of our current digital world, allowing us to manipulate the logo to bring it to life for our websites, applications on smartphones and smartwatches, or even the screens inside the machines themselves.”

“Our September 2021 Born to Farm event was the first expression of this new logo and its “Born to Farm” tagline. The great feedback and amazing enthusiasm we received, pushed us to really go for it. The new tagline conveys our unique brand value proposition and sets Massey Ferguson apart in the market and in the communities we serve,” concluded Mr. Murro.

New Global Massey Ferguson Brand Identity roll out in 2022

The new logo will be progressively implemented across the globe. It has already begun to be featured in our digital channels and will be updated in all Massey Ferguson marketing material moving forward. This change builds momentum as we prepare to celebrate the 175th Anniversary starting in January 2022.

The Massey Ferguson logo and tagline refresh provides us with a unique opportunity to realign the brand’s key messages to focus on the farmer first approach and the straightforward, dependable, accessible, and sustainable brand drivers. Farmers around the world will be able to experience the new Massey Ferguson brand identity for the first time starting from end of Q1 2022. We will also implement a step-by-step introduction into our facilities, factories, and offices across the globe, as well as in our Massey Ferguson Dealer Network signage starting in 2022.

Massey Ferguson is a registered trademark of AGCO.

