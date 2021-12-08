One World Products Appoints NBA Hall-of-Famer Isiah Thomas as Executive Chairman of Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One World Products (OTC: OWPC) (“One World” or the “Company”), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia, today announces that it has named Isiah Thomas as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Thomas will continue to serve in his role as CEO of One World Products. The Company’s previous chairman, Dr. Kenneth Perego, II, M.D., will continue to serve on the Board as its Vice Chairman.



“It is incredibly gratifying and important to lead this environmentally and socially-aligned company, creating access to opportunities through transformative partnerships that allow us to continue achieving our long-term vision of eliminating volatile organic compounds and plastics through hemp-derived bioplastic production,” commented Isiah Thomas, CEO and Chairman, One World Products. “We look forward to partnering with large multinational companies around hemp-based solutions for all types of applications,” continued Mr. Thomas.

Mr. Thomas’ previous experience as a co-founder and co-owner of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and his ownership in Isiah International, a holding company with interests in utility vegetation management, real estate, sports and entertainment, and the award-winning Cheurlin Champagnes, firmly establishes his international business acumen. In particular, his stewardship over the Cheurlin brand, grown in the Champagne region of France, has provided him with a specific understanding of growing artisanal crops to scale and overseeing supply and importation. In addition to his many years associated with professional basketball and the National Basketball Association (NBA), Mr. Thomas holds a Master’s degree in education from University of California, Berkeley and was the first African American appointed to the Board of the Chicago Stock Exchange. In addition, Mr. Thomas currently serves on the boards of United Wholesale Mortgage and Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Mr. Thomas also dedicates a portion of his time to working with youth programs in urban communities, helping to instill confidence, teamwork, and leadership skills in young people. Inspired by his mother’s work to improve the lives of disadvantaged women and families in Chicago, Thomas founded the Mary’s Court Foundation in her honor to support the health, safety, academic and personal achievement of youth around the country. Mr. Thomas’ service to educational, anti-crime, and anti-poverty programs began in Detroit when he was in the NBA and continues today in many more cities across the United States.

One World Products was recently included as one of the first companies comprising the initial collective of The Stellantis-National Business League Black Supplier Development Program. Stellantis N.V. is one of the world’s largest multinational automotive manufacturers formed in 2021 merging Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group and includes the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, and Maserati brands. As part of the program, One World Products will develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components to Stellantis N.V., one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers.

One World Products is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. The company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested to GAP, GMP and ISO standards. One World Products was recently selected by Stellantis N.V., one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers, to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components.

As its name suggests, One World is also focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, with particular emphasis on its impact on the environment as well as ensuring that its employees, particularly those within its Colombia operations, are valued and recognized for their contributions, while simultaneously maintaining stewardship over their indigenous land.

