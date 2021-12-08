The Global Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to grow by $ 34.86 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666388/?utm_source=GNW

86% during the forecast period. Our report on the functional food ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for functional food ingredients from probiotics segment and wide range of applications. In addition, the increased demand for functional food ingredients from probiotics segment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The functional food ingredients market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The functional food ingredients market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Probiotics and prebiotics

• Proteins and amino acid

• Dietary fibers

• Vitamins and minerals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising health awarenessas one of the prime reasons driving the functional food ingredients market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on functional food ingredients market covers the following areas:

• Functional food ingredients market sizing

• Functional food ingredients market forecast

• Functional food ingredients market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional food ingredients market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kanegrade Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, and Tate and Lyle Plc. Also, the functional food ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

