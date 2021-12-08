TransGlobal Assets Inc. (TMSH) Purchases 60 Acres Of Land In Colorado Earmarked For Hemp Growing

Ann Arbor, MI, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH) is pleased to announce that it has acquired 60 acres of privately owned land located west of the Trinchera Mountain Peak in Costilla County, southern Colorado. The company’s acquisition represents an extension of both the overall agriculture and technology priorities for the company and its stakeholders.

“Land is always a powerful investment, and we are excited about securing our future with this purchase,” said Curtis Philpot, CEO of TransGlobal Assets Inc. He continues, “This land acquisition will help facilitate our continued growth and expansion in Industrial Hemp and other areas.”

Development plans for an agriculture and technology hub will be announced within the current month. The Company has begun the preliminary processes to develop our Hemp Ranch located in South Haven, MI. The Hemp Ranch will be situated on 60 acres near Lake Michigan. Furthermore, as previously disseminated, the State of Michigan has granted the Company a hemp grower and processing registration. The Hemp Ranch will run Greenhouse facilities which provides us with numerous competitive advantages, especially since we can now grow hemp for CBD production. It also enables us to do Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) for better quality production, control and advancements.

One of the Company’s holdings is Monster Elixir Inc., which manufactures and distributes all natural hemp wellness brands. From our organic family farm to the end user, the Company brings nothing less than natural, organic and holistic products for healthy consumption. As such, we are currently looking for store front retail space to open the first Monster Elixir location in Ann Arbor, MI.

About TransGlobal Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH)

In the ever-challenging social and economic climate for hemp, technology remains to be at the forefront as we discover new ways Hemp can help mankind. Our goal is to lead in the discoveries, set the standard and contribute to the conversation of Hemp. As we move into a newly understanding of how Hemp contributes to a more enhanced life, TMSH is forming a grassroots campaign from local Hemp Farmers to Wall Street, and everything in between. The healing properties of CBD are emerging in everyday household conversations, the Healthcare industry and even Global Markets. TMSH will meet this demand by promoting education, highlighting technology and investing in the future of Hemp.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of TransGlobal Assets, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, TransGlobal Assets, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

