Medical Face Mask Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

55 million, with a growth rate of 5.73% by 2026.
MEDICAL FACE MASK MARKET OVERVIEW
Medical face masks are primarily used among healthcare professionals. The spread of the COVID-19 worldwide is driving the demand for medical face masks. The surgical face masks, which are disposable principally, are used in the healthcare sector. Increasing patient treatments and surgeries across the globe are driving the demand for medical face masks within the healthcare sector. The supply chain of the medical face market includes the international network of manufacturers, distributors, and shippers. The medical face masks industry is largely impacted by economic cycles and customer demands. These play a significant role when companies prepare their strategy and develop their plans in the market. China and the US are the largest manufacturers of medical-grade face masks globally. During the pandemic, large face mask production was in the APAC region, especially in China.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical face mask market during the forecast period:
• The inception of 3-d printed medical face masks
• The trend of double masking
• Introduction of hybrid multiply face mask
• Increase in the number of surgeries across the globe
• Introduction of innovative face masks
• Countries made mandate usage of face masks compulsory
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
• An increasing number of COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 diagnostics are major reasons for the sudden increase in the global medical mask market demand.
• North America dominates the global medical face masks market in revenue, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• In terms of unit shipments, Europe leads the global face masks industry. Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK accounted for the largest share in the European medical face mask market in 2020.
MEDICAL FACE MASKS MARKET SEGMENTATION
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by -
• Product
• Distribution channel
• End-User
• Geography
MEDICAL FACE MASKS MARKET SEGMENTS
• Robotic surgeries with high precision and greater success are driving people to go for surgical treatments. This has increased the number of surgeries performed across the globe, thus increasing the demand in the surgical face masks market.
Segmentation by Product
• Surgical
o 2-Ply
o 3-Ply
o Other
• Respirator
o N-Series
o R-Series
o P-Series
o Other Respirators
• Segmentation by Distribution Channel
o B2B/Institutional
o Retail
o Online
• Segmentation by End User
o Hospital
o Clinics
o Diagnostic Labs
o Ambulatory Surgical Care Centers
o Individuals
o Others
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Europe: In 2020, Europe accounted for the one-third share in the global medical face mask industry. The demand for medical face masks in this region is high. This is due to various factors such as the increased number of the target population and increased awareness among the individuals.
• Segmentation by Geography
o North America
US
Canada
o Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Poland
Netherland
Belgium
o APAC
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Philippines
o Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Iran
VENDOR ANALYSIS
• The key players in the global medical face mask industry are Moldex-Metric, BYD Auto, Prestige Ameritech, Kimberly–Clark, Honeywell, 3M, and Owens & Minor.
• In the future, new product launches, capacity expansion, collaborations will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years. For instance, in 2020, Honeywell has added a medical face mask production operation at its Phoenix Engines campus in Arizona to fight against the global novel coronavirus pandemic.
Key Vendors
• Moldex-Metric
• BYD Auto Co.
• Prestige Ameritech
• Kimberly–Clark
• Honeywell
• 3M
• Owens & Minor
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the medical face mask market?
2. What is the medical face mask market growth?
3. Which segment accounts for the largest medical face mask market share?
4. Who are the key players in the medical face mask industry?
5. What is the COVID-19 impact on the medical face mask Industry?
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.
