Grant of warrants - regulatory

Company announcements no 16-2021

Søborg, 8 December, 2021

Grant of warrants

Today, the Board of Directors of Konsolidator A/S has exercised part of its current authorization by issuing 500,000 warrants to two board members and management.

The warrants are issued in accordance with the company's guidelines for incentive-based remuneration and the authorization in section 4 of the Articles of Association.

Each warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one share of DKK 0.04 in the Company. The exercise price is fixed at DKK 14.08 per share corresponding to the average of the average share price as made public by Nasdaq First North Growth Market for the Konsolidator share on the 5 trading days prior to the date on which the Board of Directors decided to grant the warrants. The warrants will vest with a third in 3 annual installments starting from January 1, 2022. Warrants that have not been exercised will expire automatically on December 31, 2026. Warrants can be exercised in a period of four weeks after the Company’s announcements of the annual report and interim reports.

The program includes condition on accelerated vesting in case of change of control, e.g., a takeover bid, resolution, and business transfer.

The detailed terms of all warrants issued by the Company can be found in the Articles of Association on www.konsolidator.com/investors.

