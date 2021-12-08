Decision Point Partners with Hyperlift to Amplify Medicare Star Improvement

BOSTON and DALLAS, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Point Healthcare Solutions, an innovator in providing member engagement management solutions to the healthcare industry, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Hyperlift, the most sophisticated Medicare Advantage Star Program decision support platform.



Under this partnership, Medicare Advantage plans can leverage the solutions from both companies to impact Medicare Star performance with speed and accuracy. The combination of Hyperlift’s strategic planning and analytics solution with Decision Point’s member and provider targeting platform, enables plans to plan, track and take action on a variety of member experience, quality, pharmacy, and utilization measures.

Using Hyperlift’s Star Management Suite, Medicare Advantage plans can:

Track Star measure performance & drive action at a daily, weekly, or monthly cadence.

at a daily, weekly, or monthly cadence. Obtain strategic guidance from Hyperlift’s network of Certified Partners, a team of senior-level MA Star leaders who have previously demonstrated a track record of top-tier performance at their respective health plans.

from Hyperlift’s network of Certified Partners, a team of senior-level MA Star leaders who have previously demonstrated a track record of top-tier performance at their respective health plans. Proactively identify risks and systematically prioritize resource investments leveraging Hyperlift’s cut point projections and measure-level current year projected performance.



Using Decision Point’s platform, Medicare Advantage Plans can leverage Hyperlift’s recommendations to:

Target the right members for engagement using Decision Point’s AI-based member-level predictions and sophisticated web-based member segmentation capability. Holistic, 360-degree member-level predictions span member experience (CAHPS), health status (HOS), adherence, compliance, and utilization measures.

using Decision Point’s AI-based member-level predictions and sophisticated web-based member segmentation capability. Holistic, 360-degree member-level predictions span member experience (CAHPS), health status (HOS), adherence, compliance, and utilization measures. Engage intelligently using Decision Point’s member visualization tools that easily display each member’s historical and predicted healthcare journey.

Mr. Saeed Aminzadeh, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Point said, "Several of our clients have been using Hyperlift to strategically focus their efforts for maximum performance gain. This focus ultimately defines which members Decision Point is asked to target for impactful outreach campaigns. It only made sense that Hyperlift and Decision Point join forces to provide a complete solution to Medicare Advantage plans.”

Mr. Mick Twomey, Chief Executive Officer at Hyperlift said, “We have seen the results that Decision Point’s solutions have delivered for our customers. Creating sustainable high-performing Star ratings requires identifying the right areas to target for improvement, and the ability to address them in the near-term. The partnership with Decision Point is the logical next step for our platform to help plans consistently deliver strong performance.”

Both companies will be guests on Rising Stars with Rex Wallace, a video podcast hosted by Medicare Stars expert, Rex Wallace, that features the brightest minds in Medicare Star Ratings, to be released in December of this year. For more information on Rising Stars with Rex Wallace, tune in for a recent episode here.

About Decision Point

Decision Point is a leading member engagement management company that brings holistic predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to everyday health plan decision-making. Decision Point empowers health plans to understand and predict every facet of a member’s health experience, enabling effective targeting and impactful holistic interventions. Decision Point aims to change the fundamentals of healthcare decision-making by predicting and acting on the entire member health experience, delivering sustained improvements in outcomes across satisfaction, retention, quality, and utilization domains. For more information about Decision Point, please visit www.decisionpointhealth.com.

About Hyperlift

Hyperlift is the most complete data and analytics engine for the Medicare Stars industry. Leveraging machine learning through data science, Hyperlift gives Stars management teams and analytics professionals unprecedented insight to make critical decisions. No more uncertainty, no more guesswork. Instead, you’ll get unprecedented visibility into the entire Stars Lifecycle – all in one integrated SaaS-based platform. For more information, visit www.hyperlift.com.

Dan Ready

Director of Business Development

Decision Point

781.264.5021

2 Oliver St, Boston MA

dready@decisionpointhealth.com

www.decisionpointhealth.com