Defining Moments Canada and Esri Canada Announce Ongoing Partnership to Tell Definitional Canadian Stories

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defining Moments Canada/Moments Déterminants Canada, a heritage education organization, is announcing a partnership with Esri Canada. After a successful collaboration for the HERZBERG50 project, both organisations are thrilled to be committed to working together for future projects.



This partnership will allow Defining Moments Canada to continue to make use of Esri’s geographic information system (GIS) software to create interactive story maps that facilitate teaching of definitional moments in Canadian history, as well as showcase Esri technology and its pedagogical applications. In particular, Esri’s ArcGIS StoryMaps technology allows a story to be told by combining maps, text, and multimedia content; learners can engage in various ways to create highly visual, map-based, interactive stories. Defining Moments Canada is committed to telling lesser known, but important, Canadian stories and moments in a compelling way, and ArcGIS StoryMaps is an excellent tool for this purpose.

The Sir Frederick Banting story map, created by Defining Moments Canada using Esri technology, was named Esri Canada’s app of the month for September 2021 and has allowed teachers and learners to interact with the story of the discovery of insulin in 1921. It’s creator, Scott Smalley, was also awarded the Huron Community History Centre Prize for Public History for his work with this program. With this partnership, both organisations are eager to create more acclaimed and award-winning content.

“Our partnership with Esri Canada will help to position our unique story mapping products for classrooms as foremost among digital literacy skills and help to promote best-practices in Curatorial Thinking(TM) for educators across multiple disciplines. Esri Canada continues to deliver state-of-the-art inquiry tools for Canadian learning, and we are excited to be integrating their expertise into all of our commemorative projects in the future.” – Neil Orford, President, Defining Moments Canada

“History is bound by geography, and the more awareness we have of where defining moments in Canadian history happened, the more deeply we understand them. We are proud to be part of this partnership.” – Jean Tong, K-12 Manager, Esri Canada

Esri Canada is a Canadian-owned company that provides world-class geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. These solutions enable organizations to better manage their resources, plan their future and collaborate within and beyond their organization. Esri Canada’s products and services help advance successful digital transformation.

Defining Moments Canada/Moments Déterminants Canada is a digital heritage and education company, leading innovative educational engagement and the commemoration of Canada’s history using twenty-first century tools and storytelling skills. It has previously carried out the national commemorations of the 1918-1920 Influenza Pandemic in Canada, the 75th Anniversary of D-Day – ‘Juno75’, the 100th Anniversary for the Discovery of Insulin, and led the national digital commemoration for VEDay75, in partnership with Veteran’s Affairs Canada. In 2021, Defining Moments Canada is commemorating Gerhard Herzberg’s 1971, a project which will turn into the ‘NobelCanadian’ commemorative project in 2022.

