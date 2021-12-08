Zafin Joins IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center to Help Clients Accelerate Their Journey to Hybrid Cloud

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin today announced it has joined the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center, a digital front door comprised of tools, training and ecosystem partners to help IBM Z clients accelerate the modernization of their applications, data and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture.



This collaboration is designed to help financial institutions running on IBM Z to quickly modernize their systems and processes by externalizing core product and pricing applications using Zafin’s platform. This externalization of core banking applications will help allow financial institutions to benefit from real-time product and pricing information in hybrid cloud environments.

According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value survey, “The hybrid cloud platform advantage,” the value derived from a full hybrid, multicloud platform technology and operating model at scale is 2.5 times the value derived from a single platform, single cloud vendor approach. Further, an IBM hybrid cloud transformation that integrates IBM Z can extend up to 5x the value of a public cloud only approach.1 According to a Hurwitz and Associates whitepaper sponsored by IBM2, this value is derived by: business acceleration, developer productivity, infrastructure cost efficiency, regulatory, compliance and security, and deployment flexibility.

“Zafin and IBM’s collaboration continues to expand to help deliver solutions designed to leverage the strength and stability of IBM Z mainframes with the innovative, market-creating technology capabilities of the Zafin platform,” said John Smith, Executive Vice President of Ecosystem, Zafin. “This collaboration will help IBM Z customers transform their capabilities digitally, with the added benefit of addressing regulatory and compliance requirements. Our goal is to deliver superior and seamless customer experiences for financial services both in the cloud and on-premises.”

The IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center brings together IBM’s decades of experience with innovative IBM methodologies, tools, training, global systems integrators and technology partners to create and execute a roadmap that is engineered to lower risk and maximize business value. The Center offers clients a one-stop digital interface to schedule briefings, connect with partners, join workshops, speak to personnel with extensive domain experience and much more, designed to help clients fully realize and extend the value of their IBM Z environments. This interactive client digital journey showcases comprehensive access to resources, capabilities and guidance for business professionals, IT executives and developers alike. Through the Center, clients will gain access to a partner learning hub, including resources from Zafin. Zafin’s award-winning platform is designed to allow financial institutions to take control of their product and pricing management by launching new products at speed, and enables them to deliver hyper-personalized banking experiences through rewards, offers and loyalty programs which today’s consumers demand from their institution.

“The pressure for organizations to accelerate transformation for speed and efficiency is greater than ever,” said Meredith Stowell, VP, IBM Z Ecosystem. “Collaborating with ecosystem partners like Zafin as part of the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center provides innovative capabilities and expertise to help joint clients in the design and execution of their modernization strategies.”

Zafin is part of IBM’s partner ecosystem to help IBM Z clients accelerate the in-place modernization of their applications, data and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture.

For more information about the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center, please visit https://ibm.biz/zandcloud

About Zafin

Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less. To learn more, please visit: https://zafin.com

_____________________

1 An IBM IT Economics business value model based on four areas of business efficiency (business acceleration, developer productivity, infrastructure efficiency, and regulation and security) examined estimated incremental business opportunity and IT cost reductions in an IBM hybrid cloud with IBM Z environment versus a public cloud only approach for a financial services customer profile of $10B annual revenue and a $1B IT budget with a 64,000 MIPS IBM Z environment and distributed database software, licensed per core, and labor for 1,024 x86 cores. Floor space and energy consumption savings are based on 500 x86 servers replaced by 11 LinuxONE III LT2 servers. Public cloud and IBM hybrid cloud business value data is based on an IBM internal, cross-industry assessment by the IBM Institute of Business Value, https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/QMRQEROB. IBM Z hybrid cloud integration capabilities and estimated business values are based on data from IBM IT Economics assessments for IBM Z client environments. Business values will vary according to company size, infrastructure and types of workloads. For additional information on the business value model contact the IBM IT Economics team, IT.Economics@us.ibm.com.

2 Hurwitz and Associates, “Outperforming Businesses: Realize 2.5-x value with a hybrid cloud platform approach”, June 2020