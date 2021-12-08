Corn LP looks forward to high-protein production using ICM’s Advanced Processing Package™

Colwich, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICM has signed a contract with CORN, LP to install the Advanced Processing Package™ (APP™). APP™ includes four patented and patent-pending ICM technologies that work together to mechanically separate corn into clean piles of fiber, oil, solubles, protein and enhanced protein with yeast. Producers can combine these components to create different feed products, including PROTOMAX™ yeast-enriched 50% protein animal feed, to reach a variety of markets.

“After evaluating different technology companies on the market, we selected ICM,” said Chris Boshart, general manager of CORN, LP. “The Advanced Processing Package™ will give us the flexibility to produce different feeds and maximize high-protein production, as well as improve operational efficiency.”

The APP™ enhances overall plant efficiency in numerous ways. Front-end fiber separation frees up fermentation capacity. For every bushel of corn that enters the plant, four pounds of fiber will bypass the ethanol process — fermentation, distillation and centrifugation — and proceed directly to the dryer. ICM’s unique approach to high-protein production results in energy savings and lower chemical costs for cleaning and pH adjustments.

The APP™ also features continuous dewatering through the entire feed production process. This allows rotary dryers to expend less energy and reduce natural gas consumption, while preserving the quality, functionality and digestibility of protein and fiber.

“APP™ is becoming a crucial economic driver for ethanol producers who want to diversify and reduce their carbon footprint,” said Tom Ranallo, ICM’s vice president of operations. “We’re thrilled that CORN, LP will soon be able to capitalize on PROTOMAX™ and other valuable feed products made possible through ICM technologies.”

“PROTOMAX™ yeast-enriched 50% protein is beneficial to a wide range of animals, from dairy cattle to poultry, swine, fish, and even pets” said Dr. Ryan Mass, ICM’s director of animal nutrition and feed development. “In a recent study conducted in swine at the University of Illinois, PROTOMAX™ demonstrated better digestibility and improved metabolizable (ME) energy compared to other high-protein feeds in the market and soybean meal. ME is the energy utilized by animals for normal activity and weight gain,” Dr. Mass added.

The installation of APP™ will enable CORN, LP to design high-quality feed based on their market's needs and increase ethanol throughput by approximately 10% without loss of yield.

Installation will begin in March to allow for high-protein production by the end of 2022.

About ICM, Inc.

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Colwich, Kansas, with a regional office in Brazil, ICM provides innovative technologies, solutions, and services to sustain agriculture and to advance renewable energy, including ethanol and feed technologies that will increase the supply of world protein. By providing proprietary process technologies to over 100 facilities globally with a combined annual production of approximately 8.8 billion gallons of ethanol and 25 million tons of distiller grains, ICM has become a world leader in bio-refining technologies. For additional information, visit www.icminc.com.

About CORN, LP

Established in 2004 with ethanol production beginning in 2005, CORN, LP is dedicated to processing locally grown corn to the benefit of the investor owners and area grain and livestock producers. Located in Goldfield, Iowa, CORN, LP consumes roughly 80,000 bushels (400 acres) of corn per day and has approximately 40 full-time employees. To learn more, visit www.cornlp.com.

