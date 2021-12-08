Fujifilm Installs MRI Scanner Inside Paul Brown Stadium, Home to the Cincinnati Bengals

Twinsburg, OH & Cincinnati, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading innovator of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, announced today it has installed an advanced Fujifilm Oasis Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system at ProScan Imaging, the medical clinic in the Paul Brown Stadium, home to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Quality imaging expedites diagnosis and treatment for complicated fractures, soft tissue tears, concussions, and other injuries football players experience,” said Shawn Etheridge, executive director marketing, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “With Fujifilm’s open MRI system on-site, injured players will have access to rapid, high-resolution exams, which can make all the difference in an athlete’s recovery.”

The Fujifilm Oasis MRI system is now installed and operational in the ProScan medical offices at the Paul Brown Stadium. It provides a state-of-the-art high-field open MRI experience, creating three-dimensional images of the body, which help radiologists precisely visualize and accurately analyze injury and disease. The system features an open design and a patient management system (82cm wide table and 660lb capacity) to accommodate patients of almost any size – even the largest lineman.

“We’re thrilled to work with FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas to provide our patients with access to an open scanner with capabilities that mirror that of a high field closed bore 1.5 tesla,” said Stephen Pomeranz, MD founder of ProScan Imaging. “The Fujifilm Oasis MRI system is designed to enhance comfort for patients of every size and engineered to improve image quality. This novel and exceptional capability is a healthcare-market differentiator for ProScan.”

Fujifilm’s innovative products align with ProScan Imaging’s mission to enhance patients’ lives with the most advanced and capable imaging technologies, promoting early diagnosis and prevention that can save lives.

Said Dr. Pomeranz: “The Fujifilm Oasis has decisively rounded out the technical portfolio in our statewide practice and either dovetails with a 3.0T or stands alone in the outpatient setting. Since MRI is typically a closed cylinder that sometimes requires that already-anxious patients lie in uncomfortable positions, having an Oasis Open MRI at the ready enhances our ability to provide quality patient care.”

In addition to its healthcare services for the Cincinnati Bengals, ProScan accepts general patient referrals to its stadium facility from local healthcare providers and physicians in the greater Cincinnati metropolitan area Monday through Saturday. To learn more, call 513-455-4999 or visit http://www.proscan.com.

Fujifilm innovates a full portfolio of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions. To learn more, visit Fujifilm's Virtual Hospital.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About ProScan Imaging

For over three decades, ProScan Imaging has been a recognized leader in medical imaging and physician education in MRI. ProScan’s team of subspecialty trained radiologists are recognized as among the best and most experienced radiologists. ProScan Imaging is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and provides teleradiology and on-site radiology services to physicians, imaging centers and hospitals in 45 US States and several US territories. The Company also owns and operates 33 independent imaging centers offering advanced imaging technology in multiple US States.

To learn more about ProScan Imaging, please call 1-877-PROSCAN (776-7226) or visit our website at www.proscan.com.