AOMS Expands Sales and Executive Teams, Extending U.S. Reach Following Brickeye Acquisition

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AOMS Technologies , a leader in advanced IoT solutions for construction and industrial applications, announces several key hires as it continues to build upon its presence in the United States. Eric Van Dixhorn joins as Director of Technical Sales, and Kris Till as Director of Construction Technology Sales, and Alex Fuentes joins as Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth and Business Development to support the company's expanded product offering following the acquisition of Brickeye, the construction risk mitigation platform.



Based in Colorado, Eric Van Dixhorn holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a background in construction, with a specialty in heavy-highway and infrastructure construction. Van Dixhorn brings a unique perspective to his role as Director of Technical Sales, having previously served as the Vice President of Engineering at NITROcrete.

"I've always been really interested in the role that technology can play in construction, and the transition to AOMS was a natural fit for me," said Van Dixhorn. "It's an exciting time in the construction industry as we witness a greater move to digitalization. I am eager to provide customers with product offerings that will allow them greater insight into jobsite conditions. The AOMS team is composed of sharp, passionate individuals. I couldn't be more excited to step into this role."

Kris Till brings 25 years of experience in various construction markets to his role as Director of Construction Technology Sales. He previously served as Technical Sales Manager at Kryton International Inc.

"The technology offered by AOMS is cutting edge. In particular, the ability to provide customers with remote monitoring capabilities that deliver visibility into jobsite conditions is of tremendous value to those seeking to maintain efficiency, while promoting safe working environments," said Till. "I'm eager to cultivate relationships with customers to serve as a resource for their construction developments."

Having previously served as a consultant and executive advisor to AOMS, Fuentes brings 20 years of experience in start-up and rapid-change environments to his role as Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth and Business Development. Fuentes additionally will provide a deep understanding of cleantech to AOMS, having served in senior roles within the energy storage and renewable energy infrastructure sectors. He holds an MBA from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo. Fuentes has been instrumental in leading the rapid growth initiatives of AOMS, including the integration of the Brickeye platform since its acquisition in September 2021.

"I am thrilled to join the team at AOMS to deliver innovative construction technology that helps general contractors enhance productivity, mitigate risk, and improve environmental performance," said Fuentes. "The AOMS team is sharp, genuine, and amazing to work with. There’s no ego - it’s all about making a product that can really change the way we build, enabling construction that’s safer, smarter, and better. I’m proud to join the team, and thrilled that Eric and Kris are joining as well."

To learn more about the company's product offerings, please visit: www.aoms-tech.com/

About AOMS Technologies

AOMS Technologies empowers industrial users with mission-critical insights anywhere and anytime to build a safer, more resilient, and more sustainable future. We are leading the global digital transformation by developing the world’s best interconnected solutions for generating actionable insights from assets and processes, to enhance efficiency and productivity, reduce operational costs, increase safety, and improve environmental sustainability. Our solutions are deployed globally in construction sites, power generation infrastructure, refineries, renewable energy projects, heavy manufacturing plants, and environmental remediation sites. To learn more about how AOMS Technologies is advancing the construction industry through superior sensor technology and analytics, visit www.aoms-tech.com/ or follow the company @aoms.tech

