MeritB2B Achieves Google Partner Status for Google Ads

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced the company has been officially recognized as a Google Partner. MeritB2B has achieved the necessary scale, certifications and performance on Google Ads to meet Partner requirements.



Google Partner requirements ensure that MeritB2B manages their client’s Google Ads account to high performance standards, maintaining >70% optimization across client accounts. Additionally, Google requires that a Partner has at least 50% of their account strategists certified in Google Ads best practices. MeritB2B has been leading innovators within the b2b search space, delivering first-to-market tactics such as Advanced Audience Targeting and Bing LinkedIn profile targeting.

“Achieving Google Partner status officially recognizes MeritB2B’s significant expertise with Google Ads, a key channel for our B2B marketing clients. We’ve built up years of best practices and experience that not only drive reliable performance, but set the stage for us to help our clients achieve explosive growth and innovation as well,” said Andrew Joyce, Senior Vice President of Intelligence and Analytics at MeritB2B.

“With MeritB2B, marketers are able to get both ‘broad and deep’ expertise. With a team of certified Google experts in our ranks, MeritB2B is the clear choice for B2B brands that not only want the best possible Google Ads performance, but also want to integrate that effort into their larger data-driven omnichannel marketing strategy,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at MeritB2B.

About MeritB2B

MeritB2B, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products, digital and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform and specialized analytics to enable growth for B2B marketers. More information on MeritB2B can be found at www.MeritB2B.com.