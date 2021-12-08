People Data Labs Joins AWS Data Exchange to Provide Developers and Engineers Centralized Access to its Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Data Labs (PDL), which provides 2.5B unique B2B data records for developers, engineers, and data scientists, has joined AWS Data Exchange, which makes it easy to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud. People Data Labs is now part of the Extended Provider Program, an existing program for qualified AWS Data Exchange data providers that enables them to distribute certain categories of data with controls over who is able to access the data.



AWS Data Exchange enables data providers to reach millions of AWS customers by removing the need to build and maintain infrastructure for data storage, delivery, billing, and entitling.

“Our listing on AWS Data Exchange will allow our customers to more effectively leverage our data – and data from their other providers – in one place with a guarantee of quality across the board,” said Ben Eisenberg, director of product for applications at People Data Labs. “The opportunity to transact on AWS Data Exchange will empower our current customers and help us to reach and support future customers as they build innovative, people-based data solutions.”

PDL empowers developers and engineers across verticals to build innovative products with trusted, reliable, accurate B2B data from over 2.9 billion people profiles and 18 million companies. PDL data currently powers platforms for talent acquisition, investment research, fraud detection, risk mitigation, and digital marketing audience generation among many other prominent use cases. As part of ADX, PDL looks forward to making its data even more accessible to technologists building the next generation of data-driven products and services for the B2B marketplace.

For more information, contact support@peopledatalabs.com

About People Data Labs

People Data Labs builds B2B data for developers, engineers, and data scientists. They empower clients to build and scale innovative data-driven products using 2.5 billion unique, always-accurate B2B records. Every day, clients use their data to build person profiles, enrich person records, power predictive modeling, drive artificial intelligence and build new tools to make their teams more efficient, productive and successful. They’re proud to be the preferred data partner to the data science and engineering teams building the next generation of data-driven products and services. People Data Labs is the single source of truth in B2B data serving enterprise and startup clients across a range of data-enabled businesses.