Paydit Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board as Company Positions Itself to Reinvent Debt Collection

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paydit, a disruptive fintech company that leverages an advanced tech platform using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven analytics designed to reinvent debt collections, is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic advisory board. The board will be tasked with providing instant acceleration, significant reach and superior guidance to further enhance the Paydit value proposition and technology, which has proven to enhance recovery rates, reduce compliance risk, and more importantly, provide consumers a vehicle they can drive to financial freedom.

Paydit's advisory board is made up of respected leaders who bring relevant experience, unmatched networks, and proven leadership. These individuals are a direct reflection of the company's vision, and its eagerness to offer consumer-centric digital repayment tools that eliminate debt. The advisory board - whose experience reaches across consumer lending, collections, technology, and capital raises - will work closely with Paydit's internal leadership and advise on all matters relating to the company's capital raising efforts, accelerated growth, deployment of existing Paydit technology across industries and the delivery of future technologies currently in development. Advisors include:

"I am elated to announce the formation of our advisory board today. The unmatched experience of this group leaves Paydit incredibly well-positioned to execute on our mission of reinventing debt collection by harnessing the power of modern technology. We remain mission-focused and committed to delivering & developing state-of-the-art technology. I could not think of a stronger group of leaders to work alongside with on this journey. This is truly just the beginning for us," said Richard Formoe, Paydit Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer.

About Paydit

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Paydit is a white-labeled, online debt negotiation platform that leverages AI and ML to empower consumers with a comfortable, self-serving digital negotiation experience available 24/7. Paydit's technology acts as a "Virtual Agent" enhancing your collections capacity while eliminating the burden of collection calls. We are reinventing debt collection.

To stay up to date: visit us at Payd.it and follow us on LinkedIn

Contacts

Media Inquiries, Media@payd.it, (877) 360-6637

Investor Inquiries, Investorrelations@payd.it, (877) 360-6637

Related Images











Image 1: Paydit Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment