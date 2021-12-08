POSTD Merchant Banque Announces Share Reduction

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POSTD Merchant Banque (OTC: PMBY) (“the Company ''), is a mandated lead arranger for corporate to bank structured and trade financial transactions. It is pleased to announce that it has reduced its issued and outstanding common shares by one hundred eighty million.



Said CEO Kevin Rather: “As we move forward, we will continue to implement strategies to further enhance the company's shareholder equity. The game plan will be to continue to work with our majority stockholder to further decrease the number of our issued and outstanding common shares as well as authorized share capital. We believe these enhancement measures will aid in increasing share value and further developing a solid market cap for the company.”

About POSTD Merchant Banque

POSTD Merchant Banque (PM Banque) is a duly registered non-depository financial institution that offers clients access to growth capital in the private markets through institutional debt or equity, far beyond what traditional banks can and will provide. Combining global reach with personal, bespoke service, we provide our clients with comprehensive corporate finance advisory services tailored to fit to your needs.

The company website can be found at: https://postdmerchantbanque.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.