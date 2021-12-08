Global X ETFs Announces the Release of its Charting Disruption 2022 Thematic Outlook

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of Charting Disruption 2022, a landmark research report that seeks to help readers navigate the current landscape of accelerating change. The Global X Research Team partnered with a panel of hand-picked experts – across academia, the consulting industry, and the investing world – to explore these changes and identify the most critical developments for 2022 and beyond.

Jay Jacobs, Head of Research & Strategy at Global X, commented: “The convergence of several disruptive technologies is creating unprecedented opportunity, while also upending many long-standing industries. At the same time, new generations of consumers with distinct preferences are rapidly changing demand for key staples, such as food, water and health care, as well as immersive experiences via the digital economy. Meanwhile, an evolving relationship with the physical environment is heralding an era of unique challenges as we grapple with climate change and modernizing our infrastructure. Through eight distinct chapters, Charting Disruption 2022 presents a guide to the trends, technologies, and bold ideas transforming our world.”

Throughout Charting Disruption 2022, Global X leveraged its contributors’ expertise and rigorous research to best anticipate the changes that may lay ahead. The following key insights emerged:

Robotics & AI: The industrial robotics industry is set to more than double from 2020 to 2030, from $16 billion to $37 billion, as companies look to accelerate automation in manufacturing and logistics.

Blockchain: Digital currencies could more than triple in market capitalization by 2030, reaching $10 trillion, as adoption broadens.

Mobility: The number of EV charging stations could increase more than 7x due to the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, addressing two of consumers’ top three hesitations about EVs: concerns about range and hassle of charging.

Future of Health Care: Global X survey data shows that 83% of patients expect to maintain or increase utilization of telemedicine in the future, as care becomes more remote and accessible.

Digital Economy: Today’s relatively niche market for AR, VR and MR (mixed reality) products could grow 9.6x to over $296 billion by the end of 2024, helped by growing use cases, content, and technological advancements.[i]

Climate Change: By 2050, cumulative investment across clean technologies is projected to reach between $94 trillion and $131 trillion, depending on the decarbonization scenario.[ii]

Food & Water: Alternative foods—including meat, milk and other dairy—could reach 4.2% market share by 2030, representing a $92 billion opportunity.[iii]

21st Century Infrastructure: Over the next 10 years, U.S. infrastructure will require an investment of $2.5 trillion to modernize and rebuild the nation’s infrastructure assets to avoid the country’s risk of losing $10 trillion in GDP by 2039.[iv]

“Charting Disruption 2022 combines Global X’s unparalleled research infrastructure with its expertise in thematic investing to provide a deeper understanding of the powerful macro-level trends that are disrupting the global economy,” said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X. “Global X has become synonymous with world-class research and we’re thrilled to be able to share these insights with clients and investors around the world.”

Charting Disruption 2022 was produced in partnership with Wall Street Journal Custom Content. To explore the interactive website, click here or visit www.chartingdisruption.com. To download the full report, click here.

