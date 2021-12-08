MISTRAS Group to Provide Mechanical Integrity and Risk-Based Inspection (RBI) Software to INEOS Group

MISTRAS’ Plant Condition Management Software (PCMS ® ) will be used to help enhance and execute INEOS’ risk-based inspection (RBI) program





Agreement leverages PCMS’® mechanical integrity and RBI expertise, together with MISTRAS’ robust solution portfolio and history of industry leadership, to support INEOS’ global initiative to reduce risk and improve safety

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) — a leading “one source” multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions — announced an agreement with INEOS Group, a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and oil products, to facilitate and execute INEOS’ initiative to enhance the company’s enterprise mechanical integrity.



As part of the agreement, MISTRAS’ Plant Condition Management Software (PCMS®) – an industry-leading inspection data management software (IDMS) that specializes in risk-based inspection (RBI) – is available to INEOS facilities worldwide.

PCMS® empowers users to ensure their operations continue to perform at the highest-quality mechanical integrity standards. PCMS® offers decades of mechanical integrity experience, having been specifically developed for process industry facilities and equipment. Major corporations around the world utilize PCMS® as their mechanical integrity software of choice; it is installed at over 500 facilities in 18 countries worldwide and serves over 50% of the United States’ refining capacity.

PCMS® enables organizations to seamlessly manage single-site and enterprise inspection and mechanical integrity data. With embedded RBI calculators that enable compliance with American Petroleum Institute (API) Recommended Practices (RP) 580 and 581, PCMS® empowers users to ensure their mechanical integrity programs are developed and executed on a sound engineering foundation.

“We are privileged to work with INEOS to enhance the mechanical integrity and reliability of its assets,” said Brian Odenbach, acting Divisional Vice President, PCMS Software & Services. “We’re supporting INEOS in making a commitment to operational excellence through turnkey RBI software, helping them advance inspection methodologies to reduce risk and improve safety.”

For more information on PCMS®, visit https://www.pcmssoftware.com/.

About INEOS Group

INEOS is the world’s third largest chemical company. It has a turnover of $61bn and employs 26,000 people across 36 businesses, operating 194 sites in 29 countries throughout the world.

INEOS products make a significant contribution to saving life, improving health and enhancing standards of living for people around the world. Its businesses produce the raw materials that are essential in the manufacture of many goods: from paints to plastics, textiles to technology, medicines to mobile phones - chemicals manufactured by INEOS enhance almost every aspect of modern life. Its facilities provide the raw materials and products that meet society’s needs. Its scientific innovations are also helping in the move towards a lower carbon economy. And it is also playing a vital role in everything from reducing plastic waste to creating a more circular economy.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, and decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving and maintaining operational excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; and building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com/.

About Plant Condition Management Software (PCMS®)

PCMS® is MISTRAS Group’s industry-leading inspection data management software (IDMS), specializing in mechanical integrity and risk-based inspection (RBI). PCMS® is utilized globally by major process industry organizations, who rely on the software to manage and generate actionable insights from inspection data on piping, pressure vessels, safety relief devices, valves, tanks, and other process equipment. PCMS® helps to maximize safety and compliance with process safety management (PSM) regulations, recognized mechanical integrity codes, and engineering best practices.

For more information on PCMS®, visit https://www.pcmssoftware.com/.

Contact:

Nestor S. Makarigakis

Group Vice President, Marketing and Communications

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

marcom@mistrasgroup.com

+1 (609) 716-4000