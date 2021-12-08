Gotham Greens Debuts on the West Coast with Opening of California Greenhouse, Unveils Sustainability Goals as a Newly Certified B Corporation™

New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor farming pioneer Gotham Greens has opened the first phase of its 10-acre, state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse near the University of California-Davis campus. With this national greenhouse expansion, Gotham Greens will operate the nation’s largest network of high-tech hydroponic greenhouse facilities spanning nine facilities in six U.S. states. The company’s sustainable farming practices allows Gotham Greens to grow salad greens and herbs year-round while conserving 300 acres of land and 270 million gallons of water annually compared to conventional farming practices. In fact, Gotham Greens’ unique irrigation techniques use less than one gallon of water to grow a head of lettuce compared with up to 10 gallons used in conventional open-field farming.

The company’s first greenhouse on the West Coast joins the brand’s existing network of hydroponic greenhouses located in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland and Colorado and enables accelerated growth for Gotham Greens on both a regional and national scale. Gotham Greens products are available at approximately 3,000 retail locations across more than 45 states. Consumers can purchase Gotham Greens’ line of salad greens, herbs, dressings, dips and cooking sauces throughout California, including at Whole Foods Market, Raley’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, Good Eggs and Berkeley Bowl, among others.

The expansion bolsters Gotham Greens’ strategic partnership with one of the highest-ranked agricultural research centers in the world, University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR) and UC Davis College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (UCD CAES). The greenhouse facility, located in Solano County, Calif., will foster collaboration on research and innovation focused on advancing the science, workforce, technology, and profitability of the indoor farming industry.

“California is the center of North America’s leafy greens production, where water shortages, wildfires and other results of climate change are straining critical agricultural resources. By putting down roots in California, we aspire to be a part of the agricultural industry’s solution to the increasingly visible impacts of climate change,” said Viraj Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Gotham Greens. “Our newest greenhouse facility in Northern California is strategically located to service retailers and foodservice providers throughout the region more quickly while conserving precious resources, including land and water. We are excited to continue to expand our footprint, work in partnership with UC Davis and innovate with the agricultural industry in California for a better food system.”

Gotham Greens’ California greenhouse facility opening coincides with the company’s achievement of Certified B Corp™ status––where it officially joins the ranks of vetted, environmentally conscious brands. The certification is a milestone in the company’s mission of driving the industry toward a more sustainable food system through industry-leading social and environmental practices.

“Our B Corp certification comes at a pivotal time for Gotham Greens as we celebrate our 10th anniversary, the opening of our California greenhouse and our plans for future growth,” said Jenn Frymark, Chief Greenhouse Officer of Gotham Greens. “The certification will add in additional layers of accountability and transparency for our employees, customers, retail and foodservice partners, and investors as we continue to innovate our food system to build a better future for generations to come.”

Since its founding in 2009, Gotham Greens has been committed to conserving vital resources through innovative and sustainable technology. The advanced level of technology in Gotham Greens’ greenhouses allows the company to grow leafy greens and herbs using up to 95% less water and 97% less land compared to conventional open-field farming. Gotham Greens chooses each greenhouse location with local communities top of mind, not only focusing on creating new “green” jobs and career paths that are long-lasting and sustainable for its employees but also supporting the community through social impact projects. In 2020, 77% of produce sales were delivered within 50 miles of the facility where the product is grown. This comes in sharp contrast to the average field-grown head of lettuce that travels thousands of miles in the U.S. In 2021, Gotham Greens provided more than 75,000 pounds of fresh produce to community partners to increase food access across the country to date. The company also has donated more than 40,000 plant seedlings to local schools and community gardens to support STEM education.

As Gotham Greens looks toward the future, the juncture presents an opportunity for the company to formally announce new and rigorous outcome-based sustainability commitments based on their 2020 baselines, including:

Goal 1: Reduce plastic packaging for leafy greens and herbs by 40% by 2024

Alongside the California opening, Gotham Greens is introducing new lidded film packaging for its salad greens, which reduces plastic packaging for our lettuces by more than 30%. The development marks progress toward the company’s goal of reducing plastic packaging for leafy greens and herbs by 40% by 2024 and 80% by 2030.

Goal 2: Achieve a reduction of 5% in our electricity use intensity by 2024 and reduce our Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission intensity by 5% by the end of 2024

Gotham Greens currently relies primarily on renewable electricity sources to power its greenhouse facilities.

ABOUT GOTHAM GREENS

Gotham Greens is a fresh food company on a mission to transform the way we approach our food system, putting people and the planet at the forefront. Gotham Greens produces and delivers long-lasting and delicious leafy greens, herbs, salad dressings, dips and cooking sauces all year round to retail, restaurant and foodservice customers. A Certified B Corporation™, Gotham Greens farms with the future in mind through a national network of climate-controlled, high-tech greenhouses in cities across America, including New York, Chicago, Providence, R.I., Denver, Baltimore and Davis, Calif. Since its launch in 2011, Gotham Greens has grown from a single urban rooftop greenhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., to one of the largest hydroponic leafy green producers in North America.

