CyberLandr Achieves $100 Million in Orders, Launches StartEngine Campaign

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream It, Inc. today announced orders for CyberLandr™, its disappearing camper for Tesla Cybertruck, have already surpassed $100 Million in retail value.

Lance King, CEO of Stream It, said, "We are humbled by the overwhelming response and excitement around CyberLandr. Many people have asked for the opportunity to invest in the early stages of the company. To make this possible, we have partnered with StartEngine to make a very limited number of shares available." Investing can even earn additional discounts off the price of CyberLandr — or even a free limited edition Founders Series CyberLandr. Investors who act quickly will also receive 10% bonus shares. Learn more about the campaign and perks here.

Additionally, CyberLandr has a new and improved website at CyberLandr.com.

CyberLandr transforms Tesla's Cybertruck into the ultimate wilderness and urban adventure vehicle by providing a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, and office when deployed — while disappearing completely within the bed (or "vault") of the Cybertruck when stowed. This results in zero additional aerodynamic drag, so it has a minimal effect on range. This also means that, unlike other RVs, Cybertruck with CyberLandr can access more places on and off-road — including fitting in normal parking spaces, going through drive-thrus, and fitting in parking garages and home garages.

The North American recreational vehicle (RV) market is forecast to grow from $26.7 billion in 2020 to $35.7 billion by 2026. CyberLandr is using software, AI, and advanced materials to disrupt the RV industry and accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation.

About CyberLandr

CyberLandr is a product of Stream It®, the developer of the first mobile-capable, real-time analytics platform that turns video and sensor data into business intelligence. To learn more or reserve your own CyberLandr, visit www.cyberlandr.com.

Media Contact

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com







Related Images











Image 1: Fully Deployed CyberLandr





CyberLandr camper van fully deployed in urban setting.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment