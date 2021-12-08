Landsvirkjun - Notice of Repurchase of Notes

English Icelandic

LANDSVIRKJUN

NOTICE

to the holders of those outstanding

EUR 50,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due January 2024 (ISIN: XS0183893550)

EUR 30,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due January 2024 (ISIN: XS0184706595)

Notice of Repurchase of Notes

This Notice contains Inside Information

8 December 2021

Landsvirkjun (the Issuer) announces that it has repurchased the entire aggregate outstanding principal amount of its (i) EUR 50,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due January 2024 (ISIN: XS0183893550) and (ii) EUR 30,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due January 2024 (ISIN: XS0184706595) (collectively, the Notes and each a series of Notes).

Each series of Notes will be surrendered in full by the Issuer for cancellation following which the Notes will cease to be outstanding.

For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014), this announcement is made by Rafnar Larusson, CFO of the Issuer.

For further information, please contact: Rafnar Larusson, CFO at +354 515 9000 or by email: rafnar.larusson@landsvirkjun.is