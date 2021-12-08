The oral antiseptics market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.06 billion by 2026

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oral Antiseptics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188648/?utm_source=GNW

06 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.10%.



During the COVID-19 outbreak, oral hygiene became an important part of health. Most of the oral antiseptics are effective against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has propelled the market growth. Also, increasing awareness about dental care is also one of the positive trends of the market. Herbal and essential oil-based oral antiseptics are also driving the market’s growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the oral antiseptics market-



• Rising online product sales

• Rising demand for herbal and essential oil-based oral antiseptics

• The shift towards alcohol-free oral antiseptics

• Growing awareness of oral and dental care

• Increasing usage of oral antiseptics pre and post surgeries



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Growing awareness about oral hygiene and the increasing prevalence of oral care and diseases will drive the global oral antiseptics products market in the forecast period.

• Going green is now a trend in the oral care market with no side effects. Herbal products are increasingly gaining traction.

• Alcohol-free oral antiseptics are mostly preferred by dentists all over the world. This is because alcohol-based oral antiseptic products have side effects in which patients may experience irritation and dryness in their mouth.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present oral antiseptics market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



ORAL ANTISEPTIC MARKET SEGMENTS



The oral antiseptic market report includes a detailed segmentation by

• Chemical Composition

• Application

• Form

• Distribution channel

• Geography



ORAL ANTISEPTIC MARKET SEGMENTATION

• One of the important properties of CPC is its ability to maintain microbes present in the mouth that are essential for metabolism. Thus, dentists prefer them more, thereby driving the market growth.

• Solution-based oral antiseptics are most preferred as they can be used for various indications like a mouth rinse, preparation of oral mucosa for dental surgery, tooth extraction, etc. They also provide several chemical compositions, making them a desirable option.

• There is a change in shopping patterns where end users are increasingly turning to digital channels to research pricing and other related information. A lot of vendors have adopted online channels for the sales of their products.



Market segmentation by Chemical Composition

• Chlorhexidine Gluconate

• Cetylpyridinium Chloride

• Herbal & Essential oil

• Others



Market segmentation by Application

• Treatment

• Prevention



Market segmentation by Form

• Solution

• Gel



Market segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Drug Stores

• Standalone Retail Pharmacies

• E-commerce

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Europe: Europe is a major growth contributor due to its highly sophisticated oral care infrastructure, high awareness level, and high per capita spending. Germany is called ‘Dental Land’ in Europe owing to a large number of dentists present in the country, which is more than the world average.

• North America: North American region has a higher growth rate than Europe. This is due to the increased per capita usage of oral antiseptics. The large pool of elderly population having with increasing gum diseases is driving the market in the region

• APAC: This region is home to about a quarter of dentists in the world. India, Japan, the Philippines, and China contribute to 80% of the dentist population in the region. The low-income countries that lack awareness regarding oral health will be an enormous potential market in the forecast period.



Market segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key vendors in the oral antiseptics market are Procter and Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, OraCare, Church & Dwight, etc.



Key Vendors



• Procter and Gamble

• Colgate Palmolive

• Johnson & Johnson

• OraCare

• Church & Dwight



Other Prominent Vendors



• Agrawal Drugs PVT Ltd.

• Avrio Health L.P.

• Dabur

• Dentaid

• Dentsply Sirona

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• 3M

• ICM Pharma

• ICPA Health

• Platinum Pharmaceuticals

• Indoco Remedies

• KPH Cosmos Pvt Ltd

• Luxica Pharma

• Uniroyal Herbal



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the oral antiseptics market?

2. Which region has the highest share in the global oral antiseptics market?

3. Who are the key players in the oral antiseptics industry?

4. What are the key factors driving the growth of the oral antiseptics industry?

5. What are the different segments covered in the global oral antiseptics market report?

