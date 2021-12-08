Global Virtual Production Market to 2026 - Featuring 360Rize, Adobe and Epic Games Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Production Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the virtual production market and it is poised to grow by $1.85 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 16.85% during the forecast period. The report on the virtual production market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product launches and product expansions and the growing implementation of virtual production in the gaming industry.



The virtual production market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The virtual production market is segmented as below:

By Component

Software

Services

Hardware

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the rising adoption of LED video wall technology as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual production market growth during the next few years.



The report on virtual production market covers the following areas:

Virtual production market sizing

Virtual production market forecast

Virtual production market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual production market vendors that include 360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo Sys Engineering Ltd., and NVIDIA Corp. Also, the virtual production market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Component

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

360Rize

Adobe Inc.

Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

Autodesk Inc.

BORIS FX Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

HTC Corp.

Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.

Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

10. Appendix

