Global Virtual Production Market to 2026 - Featuring 360Rize, Adobe and Epic Games Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the virtual production market and it is poised to grow by $1.85 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 16.85% during the forecast period. The report on the virtual production market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product launches and product expansions and the growing implementation of virtual production in the gaming industry.
The virtual production market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.
The virtual production market is segmented as below:
By Component
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the rising adoption of LED video wall technology as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual production market growth during the next few years.
The report on virtual production market covers the following areas:
- Virtual production market sizing
- Virtual production market forecast
- Virtual production market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual production market vendors that include 360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo Sys Engineering Ltd., and NVIDIA Corp. Also, the virtual production market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
