EzFill Announces New Fleet Fueling Agreement with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? in Miami

--Leading On-Demand Mobile Fuel Company Continues Building Partnerships in South Florida Ahead of Expansion to Additional Markets--

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the signing of a new fleet agreement with the Florida Southeast office of national franchisor 1-800-GOT-JUNK?.

EzFill, the largest on-demand mobile fuel delivery provider in Florida, will supply regularly scheduled fueling to the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? fleet in the Miami area, with plans to expand and service its fleets in additional markets in Florida and other states in the near future. This comes on the heels of the Company’s recently announced agreement with SERVPRO of North Miami.

“The agreements with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and SERVPRO set the stage for EzFill to service additional fleets around the country under the same franchises, and further pave the way for our planned national expansion,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “With EzFill’s convenient on-demand mobile fueling, fleet operators can now eliminate themselves from the burden, expense, and health concerns of having their employees travel to the gas station. No more down-time required to fuel their vehicles at the gas pump, or the need to pay drivers to perform this non-revenue generating task, leading to increased driver efficiency as well as reduced wear and tear on their vehicles.”

Additionally, EzFill enables drivers to avoid handling notoriously filthy and contaminated gasoline pumps. In fact, according to a study by Busbud, gas pumps are 11,000 times dirtier than a public toilet seat.

"The combination of the convenience along with the ability to get rid of our fleet cards and eliminate wasted labor costs at gas stations made it a no-brainer for us,” said Nate Kloiber, Franchise Partner for 1-800-GOT-JUNK? In Southeast Florida.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit https://getyourezfill.com .

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of our happy team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, we make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. We are passionate about recycling and donating to charity. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Kathleen Heaney / Joshua Greenwald

EzFill@kcsa.com