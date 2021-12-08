Matterport Names Amy Hsueh as Vice President of Corporate Development

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Amy Hsueh has joined the company as Vice President of Corporate Development. Hsueh will lead the company’s strategic growth initiatives including Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, and investments. Amy has extensive experience in corporate development, finance, and partnerships for technology companies and arrives at Matterport as the company works to meet the growing demand for Matterport digital twins around the world.



“As Matterport pursues its mission to digitize and index the entire built world, we continually look for opportunities to accelerate our progress through partnering with and acquiring companies with cutting-edge technology, outstanding teams and durable businesses,” said JD Fay, Chief Financial Officer of Matterport. “We are pleased to welcome Amy to the team. She brings tremendous experience in helping companies define and execute high-impact acquisition and related strategies to drive sustained and accelerated growth.”

Hsueh joins Matterport from Google where she led the development of the partnership ecosystem for Tensorflow, Google’s open source framework for artificial intelligence and machine learning. Prior to Tensorflow, she worked at Google Nest, leading strategic finance and corporate development. Prior to Google, she worked at Time Warner Cable’s corporate development team, where she completed the spin-out from Time Warner, the acquisition of Insight Communications, a minority investment in Clearwire, and the acquisition of the broadcast rights for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hsueh’s transaction experience spans a variety of company sizes, technologies, and teams core to product strategy and go-to-market acceleration. She brings this wide-ranging experience to lead corporate development at Matterport.

“I am thrilled to join Matterport and am compelled by the company’s mission to digitize the built world and unlock breakthrough property insights from its unique spatial data library,” said Hsueh. “The world is quickly realizing the benefits of Matterport’s digital twins and the power of building data created from the spaces in which we work and live. I'm excited to help extend and build out our technology and business platforms through strategic opportunities across the globe.”

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 170 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

