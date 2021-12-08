The Worldwide Natural Carotenoids Industry is Expected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Carotenoids Market by Type (Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Lutein, Lycopene), Form (Beadlets, Powder, Gel), Source (Microorganisms, Algae), Application (Feed, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics) - Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the natural carotenoids market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The Natural Carotenoids Market is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising demand for natural food colors, increasing awareness regarding clean-label products, rising incidence of eye diseases and cancer, and growing demand for natural skincare products. Moreover, the increasing use of natural carotenoids in aquaculture and emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa provides significant opportunities in this market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the natural carotenoids market with respect to the technologies, applications, and geography. The natural carotenoids market is mainly segmented by type (astaxanthin, beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene, canthaxanthin, zeaxanthin, and other carotenoids), form (beadlets, powder, liquid, gel, and other formulations), source (plants, microorganisms, and algae), application (feed, food & beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the natural carotenoids market in 2021. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the growing food & beverage industry, rising health and wellness trend, rising meat consumption, and rising feed production. Further, the increase in the aging population in the region has led to a surge in demand for lutein, lycopene, and beta-carotene to treat cataracts and reduce the risk of diabetes, cancer, and other heart-related issues.



The key players operating in the natural carotenoids market are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Chenguang Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Dohler GmbH (Germany), Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.), Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), DDW, Inc. (U.S.), Carotec, INC. (U.S.), ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Guangzhou Wisdom Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), Lycored, Ltd. (Israel), Farbest Brands (U.S.), Algatechnologies Ltd. (Israel), Divi's Laboratories Limited (India), and Dynadis SARL (France).



Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, form, source, applications, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the natural carotenoids market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the natural carotenoids market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what market share do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the natural carotenoids market?

What are the recent developments in the natural carotenoids market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the natural carotenoids market, and how do they compete with other players?

