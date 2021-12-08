Read Statistics 2021 Report on Global and U.S. Agriculture Drones Market Size May Touch $ 9.89 Billion by 2028: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agriculture Drones Market size is projected to reach USD 9.89 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.63% during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The agriculture drones market growth is attributed to factors such as, increasing adoption of precision farming, increase in number of investments, and availability of software solutions for data analytics and field survey. Also, increasing pressure on global food supply owing to the rising population, increasing demand for agricultural drone, among others, are some of other factors that are projected to fuel the market growth; over the forecast period, states Vantage Market Research in a report, titled “Agriculture Drones Market By Offering (Hardware {Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Blade Drones, Hybrid Drones}, Software and Services {Data Management Software, Imaging Software, Data Analytics Software, Others), By Component (Frames, Controller Systems, Propulsion Systems, Camera Systems, Navigation Systems, Batteries, Other Components, By Farming Environment (Outdoor, Indoor), By Farm Produce, Field Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy & Livestock, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” The market size stood at USD 1.32 billion in 2020.



Market Overview:

Increase in Demand for Agricultural Drones and Adoption of Precision Farming

The Global Agriculture Drones Market growth is attributed to numerous benefits presented by using the advanced technology and development in the robotics technology. Also, along with growing economy the spending power of people is also increasing which is anticipated to fuel the market growth. The ability of agricultural drones of giving the pesticides, fertilizers, and removing the unwanted material from the field; helps in sustaining the proper growth of the plants. Thus, swelling the demand for agricultural drones. The technologies such as global positioning systems and guided vehicles are expected to create an era of precision farming. The hasty development in the agriculture sector, which is now coaching technological advances into its agricultural practices will carry on to drive the market for precision farming, and consequently agriculture drones as a part of it.

Impact of COVID-19:

The present epidemic has affected every market in the world. Many businesses, including the worldwide Agriculture Drones Market, have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To battle the epidemic, the government and nations have implemented a number of strict measures, including lockdown and adjustments to a number of industrial rules, in order to assist various enterprises in remaining competitive. The paper includes a full breakdown of the pre- and post-pandemic effect analysis. During the COVID-19 situation, the market is projected to gradually gain traction by implementing strategic plans.

Increase in Number of Investments and Demand for Global Food Supply

Since past few years, number of population is increasing tremendously leading to increasing the demand for the agricultural products. The rising attention coupled with the increasing government support towards agricultural sector is further propelling the agricultural drones market. Also, with an increasing population the demand and supply gap of global food supply is also increasing. Thus, to fulfil the requirements and cover the supply and demand gap government are taking initiatives.

However, the high cost of drones; as well as high cost of maintenance of drones may act as restraining factor for the market growth.

Regional Analysis :

North America Leads the Agriculture Drones Market

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share for Agriculture Drones market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period which drives from 2021-2028. Well-developed agro industries, huge investments in R&D, and adoption of the advanced equipment are some of the factors witnessing the growth of the market in North America.

List of Prominent Players in the Agriculture Drones Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquaters 1 ) DJI China 2 ) PrecisionHawk US 3 ) Trimble Inc. US 4 ) Parrot France 5 ) 3DR US 6 ) AeroVironment, Inc. US 7 ) Yamaha Motor Corp. Japan 8 ) DroneDeploy US 9 ) AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. US 10 ) OPTiM Corp. Japan

Recent Developments in the Industry:

On March 2020, Draganfly (Canada) partnered AeroVironment, Inc. for Draganfly’s distribution of AeroVironment’s Quantix Mapper systems to commercial markets worldwide.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Drone Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), by Component (Cameras, Batteries, Navigation Systems, Others), by Application (Precision Agriculture, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Irrigation, Precision Fish Farming, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

This report provides details about prevalence, incidence, distribution of patients, and average price of treatment, market & technological trends and new product developments of Agriculture Drones Market.

.Report Attribute Details Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 28.63% from 2021 to 2028 Market Size 2020 Value USD 1.32 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 9.89 Billion Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered By Offering

Hardware



Fixed Wing Drones Rotary Blade Drones Hybrid Drones





Software and Services



Data Management Software Imaging Software Data Analytics Software Others

By Component

Frames

Controller Systems

Propulsion Systems

Camera Systems

Navigation Systems

Batteries

Other Components By Farming Environment

Outdoor

Indoor By Farm Produce Field Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy & Livestock

Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

