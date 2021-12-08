All American Gold Corp. Starts Audit Process

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: AAGC) is excited to update the public about recent and future advancements.

On November 30, 2021, All American Gold Corp. formally engaged with an accounting firm that specializes in auditing small and mid-sized public companies for the purpose of becoming a fully reporting entity. This firm, located on the West Coast, is currently reviewing all financial transactions pertaining to Hollywood Star Cuts, a solely owned entity of All American Gold Corp. The Company impresses that it has always been the intention of All American Gold Corp. to become a fully reporting entity and possibly even uptick to a larger exchange when the time is right.

Hollywood Star Cuts, a full-service hair salon with a fun and exciting Hollywood and Southern California theme, currently owns three (3) locations in the rapidly growing Greater Boise Idaho area. Two (2) locations are in Nampa, Idaho, with a third (3rd) location in Boise. The location in Boise is currently under construction and is expected to be fully operational by the end of January 2022. The Company has plans to open two (2) more locations in the Boise area before it sets its sights on other regions of the country for expansion. It is the intention of AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts to develop and operate approximately ten (10) locations Nationally in the next 18 months. Once the Company has created its initial 10 corporate locations, AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts will be executing the Company’s franchise model to accelerate rapid expansion Nationally.

The Company believes the timing works out perfectly for the commencement of the auditing process. The Company is eager to initiate the audit procedure while Hollywood Star Cuts is still in its infancy stage. This will allow the Company a solid financial platform as it rapidly charges forward.

All American Gold Corp. invites the public to follow us on Twitter at HStarcuts as most updates and communication will be conducted there. The public is also invited to follow us on Facebook and online at www.hollywoodstarcuts.com.

V Group’s CEO, Mr. Lawrence Twombly will be conducting a year-end conference call on Wednesday, December 8th at 4:00 PM West Coast Time (7:00 PM East Coast Time). AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts has in the past been linked with V Group, Inc. Mr. Twombly will be mentioning Hollywood Star Cuts in his address to shareholders. There will be a recap of the year’s activities, a preview of upcoming events, followed by a question-and-answer period. Mr. Twombly invites all to attend.

The Dial-in number is (267) 807-9601. The Access Code is 526855601

Twitter: @HStarcuts

www.hollywoodstarcuts.com

(760) 525-7411



