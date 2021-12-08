Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Type (Combination, Progestin Only, and Others), By Age (15-19, 20-29, 30-39, and 40-49), By Drug Type (Generic Drug, and Branded Drug), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Academic and Research Institute, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Oral Contraceptive Pills Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Oral Contraceptive Pills market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Unintended Pregnancies

An unintended pregnancy is a pregnancy in which either no more children are desired or unwanted, such as the pregnancy occurring when no children or the pregnancy is mistimed. Incidence of unintended pregnancies is increasing very significantly as compared to last few years and it is expected that incidence of unintended pregnancies will increase during forecast period, due to lack of awareness and sex education. Increasing incidence of unintended pregnancies cases is increasing demand of oral contraceptive pills to prevent unintended pregnancies. Due to which increasing incidence of unintended pregnancies is working as a driver for the oral contraceptive pills market.

Increasing Government Initiative and Awareness Program

Governments from all the world are increasing their focus on population control and unintended pregnancies and are taking necessary steps to control population and prevent unintended pregnancies. Governments in developing nations are creating more and more awareness programs from the last few years to control the population and prevent unintended pregnancies. Increasing government initiative and awareness program is expected to increase awareness and sex education among public which is expected to create demand of oral contraceptive pills new for controlling population and prevent unintended pregnancies, due to this reason the factor is working as a driver for the oral contraceptive pills market.

Market Opportunities

Increasing Strategic Initiatives in Oral Contraceptive Pills Market

Manufactures present in the market are taking various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches and press conference & events. With these strategic initiatives the manufactures are focusing to enhance their product portfolio to increase their revenue generation in the market. Increase in the number of products will create competition for better, accurate and most effective, economic oral contraceptive pills. Availability of better, accurate and most effective, economic oral contraceptive pills will help to increase preference for oral contraceptive pills as compared to other alternative methods available in the market. Due to this reason increasing strategic initiatives in the oral contraceptive pills market is expected to create new opportunities for the oral contraceptive pills market.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies (Allergan plc, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Mankind Pharma Ltd.,) constitute more than XX% share of the global Oral Contraceptive Pills market. Other companies profiled in the report include: Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Piramal Enterprises, Syzygy Healthcare LLC, Cipla Limited and Other Company among) others Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2020, Theramex and Merck & Co., Inc., formed an agreement for Zoely, which is a patented oral contraceptive. Under the new agreement Theramex will market Zoely up to more than 50 on a global basis. The agreement is expected to help the company to its market share in the oral contraceptive pills market.

In 2018, Aurobindo Pharma Limited launched Tri-Mili and Mili, which are oral contraceptive tablets. With the launch of the new drug the company is expected to increase their market presence in the oral contraceptive pills market.

