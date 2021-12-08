Taiwan data center market size will witness investments of USD 4.47 billion by 2026

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Taiwan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188656/?utm_source=GNW

Taiwan is one of the major connectivity hubs in secondary APAC markets. The country is connected to data center markets in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia via 14 submarine cables The data center market includes around 35 unique third-party data center service providers operating around more than 8 facilities. The country is currently witnessing investments in 4 facilities, which is expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years.



TAIWAN DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



• Taiwan is one of the major connectivity hubs in secondary APAC markets. Over USD 1 billion will be invested in data center development across Taiwan during 2021-2026.

• In Taiwan, Taipei city and New Taipei city are favorable locations for the development of data center facilities, as they are the most connected locations and the economic hubs in Taiwan. Locations such as Taichung city and Kaohsiung city are upcoming data center hubs that expect to grow during the forecast period



The report considers the present scenario of the Taiwan data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• In May 2021, a telecom operator, Chief Telecom, announced its plans to build a fourth data center facility (LY2) in Taipei, which is expected to be operational by 2023.

• Hyperscale operators in Taiwan are developing their own data centers and collocating their workloads with local colocation operators. For instance, Microsoft is building its own data center in the country, which is expected to be operational by 2022.



TAIWAN DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Some key IT infrastructure providers are Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, etc. Taiwan cloud data center market services have gained importance after COVID-19. Some companies providing cloud colocation services are Netapp, Mitac Holdings, Hitachi Vantara, Dell Technologies, etc. Modular design and construction of data centers are increasingly adopted in Taiwan to increase scalability and reduce construction costs for operators.



