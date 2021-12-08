Sky Wellness Expands with Collection of CBD Relief and Pain Support

PHOENIX, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Wellness – a leading challenger brand in the CBD consumer goods industry – expands its collection of personal wellness products with a range dedicated to relief and pain support. The assortment includes a total of six products developed for supportive relief from muscle tension, discomfort, and body aches. The CBD collection is formulated as topicals, oil drops, topicals and vapes in doses ranging from 250 to 1500mg per bottle.



All Sky Wellness products are made of premium THC Free, Broad Spectrum CBD. The brand uses the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, and all have been verified via rigorous third-party testing. This expansion of the Sky Wellness portfolio to include pain support is part of the brand’s mission to provide consumers with the most needed and beneficial CBD products. The collection is also affordably priced, starting at $21.99 for the CBD Relief Roll-On.

The expansion also includes a bundled option priced at $79.99 and includes the following four Sky Wellness products:

“Our goal has always been to provide consumers with the highest-quality CBD products that support healthy lifestyle habits. We wanted to offer something to help aid the many stresses of life of which pain support has been an important concern. In developing this line, we made sure to consider the many different ways in which the customer would use the products; some prefer pain relief via topicals, and others prefer ingestibles, or both. And with our entire collection of over 100+ skus, it was also important to maintain a level of affordability with the pricing so we can reach a greater market,” says Thom Brodeur, CEO of Sky Wellness.

The complete product information of the Relief and Pain Support Collection, along with laboratory testing results on every product, can be found online at skywellness.com. And all products are available directly at skywellness.com and at nearly 1,400 Convenience and specialty retail locations nationwide.

ABOUT SKY WELLNESS

Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness, CBDaF!, D Oh Gee, EquineX and RipD, the company makes, markets and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make life… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The ultimate goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2022, Sky Wellness’ portfolio of CBD brands will be available in nearly 10,000 C-Store, Grocery, Drug and specialty retail locations across the United States, and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD ecommerce sites and marketplaces.

