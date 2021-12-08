Biofrontera Inc. Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Method-of-Use Patent on PDT-lamp

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for Biofrontera Pharma GmbH’s U.S. patent number 17/215,785 (‘785 patent), titled “Illumination device for photodynamic therapy, method for treating a skin disease and method for operating an illumination device,” which protects a number of innovations relating to the RhodoLED XL lamp.



“This is a patent covered by the exclusive license of Biofrontera Inc. to sell Ameluz and the RhodoLED lamp series in the USA. It furthers Biofrontera’s commitment to patient safety, enhances our lead product’s competitive position and strengthens the intellectual property portfolio around our lead product Ameluz in combination with the FDA-approved RhodoLED XL lamp. The technical improvements claimed in the patent allow for greater standardization and procedural compliance for photodynamic therapy (PDT) with the combination product. As previously announced, in 2022, within the framework of our License and Supply Agreement, Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH plans to start a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of actinic keratoses on the face and scalp with three tubes of Ameluz and the RhodoLED XL lamp,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

The ‘785 patent describes specific features of the LED arrays of the five panels constituting the lamp head of RhodoLED XL. These features provide optimized homogenous illumination by an improved spatial arrangement. The patent further describes the implementation of a distance sensor in each panel that improves device positioning. The sensors are connected to visual feedback mechanisms that support the operator in properly positioning the five panels at the recommended treatment distance. This increases standardization of the illumination, while facilitating handling of the lamp for the treating physician.

The ‘785 patent constitutes a continuation-in-part of U.S. patent number 17/071,496, and thus claims the same priority date of October 15, 2020. The continuation-in-part was filed as a fast-track application on March 29, 2021 and the allowance was granted in less than nine months. A worldwide patent application based on this invention and claiming the same priority date has also been filed (PCT/EP2021/078045).

